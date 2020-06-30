Home World News Swine Flu Virus with pandemic potential discovered in China
World News

Swine Flu Virus with pandemic potential discovered in China

By Chuoyo Protus
Swine with flu
A swine flu with pandemic potential discovered in China. Photo - courtesy

A swine flu virus with pandemic potential has been discovered in China.

According to the BBC, scientists in China discovered the new swine flu in pigs but said it could infect humans.

The G4 EA H1N1 virus

Scientists have given the new swine flu the name G4 EA H1N1.

Indeed, they found evidence of recent infection in people that worked in the swine industry in China.

According to The Guardian, around 10% of industry workers had been infected with the flu. However, The Guardian said that there was no evidence of human to human transmission, but the virus could adapt.

The news of the new swine flu comes at a time when the novel coronavirus disease has just begun peaking in many regions across the world.

The disease has already crossed 10 million infections, passed half a million deaths and is present in almost all countries and territories.

No immediate danger

“Right now we are distracted with coronavirus and rightly so. But we must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses.” Prof Chow Chang, of the Nottingham University, UK, told the BBC.

However, he was quick to state that the new virus was not an immediate problem. However, he said that we should not ignore it.

The last flu pandemic to hit the world was in 2009. The Swine Flu outbreak of 2009 began in Mexico.

However, it was much less lethal than scientists had initially feared, having a mortality rate of 0.02%. That is way less than the fatality rate of the COVID-19, which is at 2%.

Scientists speculated that Swine Flu’s low mortality could have due to its similarity to previous flu viruses that had infected people. Thus, more people, especially the older ones, were immune to it.

However, the scientists who identified the G4 EA H1N1 virus said that it was completely new. Thus, no one in the population is immune to it.

The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Related news

World News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide exceed 10 million

Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 infections have exceeded 10 million. The latest data on the cases come from the John Hopkins University, which is one of the most reliable...
Read more
Health

Florida ends record-breaking week with almost 10,000 COVID-19 cases a day

Chuoyo Protus -
Record infections in Florida, US, have continued to worry health experts in the US as cases rise without a hint of slowing down. For two...
Read more
Health

South Africa records one the highest COVID-19 cases jump worldwide

Chuoyo Protus -
The accelerating rate of COVID-19 infection has seen South Africa record one of the highest jump in 24 hours in new cases worldwide. The tally...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Arsenal: Guendouzi talks to interested parties

Mattéo Guendouzi apparently is preparing to leave Arsenal. According to the 'Téléfoot' journalist Julien Maynard, the midfielder is already in contact with Atlético...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua speaks after Waiguru’s win

Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua has broken her silence after the County boss Anne Waiguru won her impeachment motion. Martha Karua took to...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Exploitation of the highest order – Kenyans blast Jalang’o over graphic...

Comedian and former Milele FM radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang' o found himself on the wrong side of Kenyans after he announced an...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,723FansLike
3,495FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Swine Flu Virus with pandemic potential discovered in China

World News Chuoyo Protus -
A swine flu virus with pandemic potential has been discovered in China. According to the BBC, scientists in China discovered the new swine flu in...
Read more

Ford allows its customers who lose their jobs to return new...

Business news Laiza Maketso -
Ford automaker announced on Monday, June 29, that it would benefit customers who lose their jobs within a year of buying their car to...
Read more

KEMRI fast-tracking development of COVID-19 vaccine – Dr Aman

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Dr Rashid Aman has said that Kemri and the Ministry of Health have accelerated efforts to look into finding a cure and vaccine for...
Read more

Kirinyaga elders request for political ceasefire between MCAs and Waiguru

News Laiza Maketso -
Elders from Kirinyaga county have requested for a political ceasefire between ward representatives and governor Waiguru. They instead asked the two groups to focus...
Read more

14-year-old girl stones grandmother to death

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
A 14-year-old girl treated residents of Seme, Kisumu county to a rude shock after she stoned an 80-year-old grandmother to death. The girl fled after...
Read more

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke