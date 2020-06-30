Swine Flu Virus with pandemic potential discovered in China

A swine flu virus with pandemic potential has been discovered in China.

According to the BBC, scientists in China discovered the new swine flu in pigs but said it could infect humans.

The G4 EA H1N1 virus

Scientists have given the new swine flu the name G4 EA H1N1.

Indeed, they found evidence of recent infection in people that worked in the swine industry in China.

According to The Guardian, around 10% of industry workers had been infected with the flu. However, The Guardian said that there was no evidence of human to human transmission, but the virus could adapt.

The news of the new swine flu comes at a time when the novel coronavirus disease has just begun peaking in many regions across the world.

The disease has already crossed 10 million infections, passed half a million deaths and is present in almost all countries and territories.

No immediate danger

“Right now we are distracted with coronavirus and rightly so. But we must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses.” Prof Chow Chang, of the Nottingham University, UK, told the BBC.

However, he was quick to state that the new virus was not an immediate problem. However, he said that we should not ignore it.

The last flu pandemic to hit the world was in 2009. The Swine Flu outbreak of 2009 began in Mexico.

However, it was much less lethal than scientists had initially feared, having a mortality rate of 0.02%. That is way less than the fatality rate of the COVID-19, which is at 2%.

Scientists speculated that Swine Flu’s low mortality could have due to its similarity to previous flu viruses that had infected people. Thus, more people, especially the older ones, were immune to it.

However, the scientists who identified the G4 EA H1N1 virus said that it was completely new. Thus, no one in the population is immune to it.

The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.