US ambassador to China steps down as tensions rise

By Connie Mukenyi
Then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and then-Iowa Governor Terry Branstad raise their glasses in a toast at a state dinner on February 15, 2012 in Des Moines, Iowa. Courtesy: CNN

Terry Branstad, US ambassador to China, will be stepping down following three years serving at this position in Beijing.

Branstad will leave Beijing before the November elections, a source confirmed to CNN. This decision comes after the US-China tension continues to rise as they disagree on several aspects.

On Friday the 11th of September 2020, the Chinese government announced that they would impose unspecified restrictions on senior US diplomats in China. This was seen as a retaliation move after the USA also put in place a similar measures on the 3rd of September 2020.

The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, through Twitter, thanked Branstard for serving the US government in a foreign land. He further praised Branstad claiming he was the right fit for the job.

“President (Donald Trump) chose Ambassador Branstad because his decades-long experience dealing with China made him the best person to represent the Administration and to defend American interests and ideals in this important relationship,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo did not, however, explain why Branstad would be leaving. He also did not hint at any succession plans.

Friendship went sour.

At the time of his appointment, Trump felt Branstad was the right pick for the job seeing he had a sort of friendship with China’s President Xi Jinping. The two knew each other since 1985 during US-China government exchanges.

When Xi Jinping was still China’s vice president, he visited Branstad; he was the then Lowa governor.

Initially, the Chinese welcomed Branstard’s appointment with the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson praising him as “an old friend of the Chinese people.”

However, it is during Branstard’s tenure that the US-China relationship has experienced cracks. It was during his tenure that the USA locked out Chinese company Huawei from accessing the country’s communication infrastructure; this includes Google.

The US government also tightened visa restrictions for Chinese state media journalists working in the US.

