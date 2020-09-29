1 million reasons to be outraged

Image: CRISTINA VEGA RHOR / AFP

They are husbands and wives, brothers, cousins, friends, co-workers and so many grandparents and grandfathers who represented the wisdom of entire communities.

For many of them, there was no way to say “goodbye”. Thousands of families were prevented from giving one last kiss. Beloved people left without a hug of farewell, without hearing a whispered declaration of love in the ear.

Covid-19 transformed the world, revealed the best and the worst of humanity. But, above all, it has made us clear that we have reached a limit. A limit of populism, a limit of inequality, a limit of sovereignty, a limit of the disposable, including of human beings.

Grief has changed. The celebration of life has changed. The model failed. In what world can we accept that risks can take hands and the poor cannot? In what world can we accept that a portion of society can stay at home, while billions of others stay at home is tantamount to death?

The virus opened up inequalities that already existed and that a portion of the population refused to see. “We discovered” that wealthier neighborhoods have more green areas, that 16 million children do not have soap and water in Brazilian schools. “We found out” that covid-19 killed African-American communities, Brazilian peripheries and minorities in the United Kingdom disproportionately.

Nothing that the periphery of the world didn’t already know. After all, diarrhea-related illnesses continue to kill more than 1.2 million people each year. 95% of tuberculosis deaths occur in poor countries.

But these victims are invisible to anyone who doesn’t want to see them.

Among the richest and poorest countries, there is still a difference in life expectancy of 34 years, which opens up legitimate questions: are we all in the same century?

We also “found” that almost half of the planet’s population remains without access to the Internet – 3.6 billion people. On the African continent, only one in four individuals is online. In the USA, 15% of the African American population does not have access to networks either. The virtual school, therefore, is a fantasy.

Despite paralyzing the world economy, throwing millions below the poverty line and destroying the future of families, the virus has been unable to unite humanity against a common enemy. Charlatans continued to use lives – and deaths – as an instrument of power.

Today, I repeat what I have written on other occasions: mourning for the dead of the covid-19 must be an act of resistance. A cry for mobilization. This is a real tribute to those who died and a flame of hope that they remained.

If not now, when?