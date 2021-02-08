100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard charged with complicity

The entrance to the Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen, Germany Image: Reproduction

A former century-old Nazi concentration camp guard in Sachsenhausen, Germany, was indicted for complicity and incitement to murder, the Neuruppin Prosecutor’s Office (east) told AFP on Monday.

The man is on trial for complicity in 3,518 murders of inmates, according to the prosecutor’s office, which considers that he can be tried despite his age.

This individual is accused of having helped and instigated “consciously and deliberately” between 1942 and 1945, the murder of prisoners in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, a city north of Berlin.

He was part of the battalion of camp guards until February 1945. Today he resides in the Brandenburg region, near Berlin.

The Neuruppin regional court must now decide whether it is fit to stand trial.

More than 75 years after the end of World War II, a dozen judicial investigations linked to Nazi crimes are still ongoing.

A 95-year-old former SS guard in the Stutthof camp was denounced in July for complicity in the murder of several hundred prisoners. His ability to appear in court is still being assessed and there is no set date for the trial.

In July 2020, the Hamburg court sentenced Bruno Dey, a 93-year-old former concentration camp guard, to two years in prison for complicity in 5,232 murders or attempted attempts at Stutthof.

Controversial as this late justice is, it allows “giving voice to victims, their families, and returning the facts to public awareness,” lawyer Andrej Umansky, author of a book on the Holocaust, told AFP in a previous lawsuit.