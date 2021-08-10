100 years of protection. Bolsonaro uses loophole in the law to hide information

Brazilians will only be able to find out if Jair Bolsonaro was vaccinated against covid-19 in the distant year of 2121. Also, only within a century will they know how many times their older children have had access to the Palácio do Planalto.

The Brazilian Executive uses an article of legislation to block, for 100 years, access to information such as whether or not Jair Bolsonaro was vaccinated against covid-19 or how many times his older children had access to the Palácio do Planalto.

According to the the country, a Access to Information Law (LAI) entered into force in November 2011, during the presidency of Dilma Rousseff, and was considered a milestone for promoting transparency. However, one of your articles has been used for precisely the opposite.

At issue is the article 31: “The handling of personal information must be done in a transparent manner and with respect for the intimacy, privacy, honor and image of people. Personal information, referred to in this article, relating to intimacy, private life, honor and image (…) will have their access restricted, regardless of classification of secrecy and for a maximum period of one hundred years”.

The Brazilian Government has used this article, as well as the General Data Protection Law, to leave in the shadows information it deems sensitive.

Bolsonaro protected for 100 years

One of the most recent use cases of this article dates back to the end of July, when the journal Crusoe requested, under the LAI, the data relating to the allocation of access badges to the Planalto Palace to two of Jair Bolsonaro’s children – the Rio de Janeiro councilor, Carlos Bolsonaro, and the federal deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro.

The daily details that the Government invoked Article 31 to deny the request and thus block access to information for a period of 100 years.

Also in January of this year, the Brazilian Executive decreed the secrecy of a century in relation to the Bolsonaro vaccination report and any information regarding covid-19 vaccine doses received by the President.

The Government claimed, at the time, that the disclosure “is about intimacy, private life, honor and image”.

The first time the Government used the LAI article was in December, when the Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency (Secom) established the same centenary secrecy for the names of users who published in the account of Twitter of the organism. At the time, there was a suspicion that the profile was being used by people linked to the “hate cabinet”, allegedly led by Carlos Bolsonaro to spread fake news and defame opponents.

Juliana Sakai, director of operations at Transparência Brasil, referred to the the country that Government decisions can be reversed, but the process takes a long time and costs a lot of money.

The head of the independent organization that promotes transparency and social control by public authorities considers that the intention of the Brazilian Government goes beyond the mere protection of private life.

“They justify the denials within this legal possibility based on article 31 or on the General Data Protection Law, but with the aim of meeting other principles. And this ends up being done in an increasingly abusive way. If the Government is refractory to passing on information, it will claim that it is private”, he stated.