Home World World 103-year-old capsule is found in a New York landmark; Look
World

103-year-old capsule is found in a New York landmark; Look

By kenyan
Capsule buried in 1917 was found in a historic building in the USA Image: Reproduction / YouTube / CBS New York

While working to restore a landmark in the state of New York, in the United States, crew members found a capsule, which had been buried for approximately 103 years. In it were found two letters from men who did the same restoration process, in addition to four rare coins.

The Roslyn Landmark Society said the men were restoring the Roslyn Grist Mill, a building built by the Dutch in the 18th century, and that they found the capsule buried in the concrete. It was installed in 1917 and the coins found are two from 1863 – one from the American Civil War – one from 1881 and the other from 1905.

The two letters were written in different languages. One in English, the other in Italian. The first is by Stephen Speedling, who had a carpentry shop nearby. The second, in turn, is by Romolo Capparrelli, in which he identified himself as the person who designed the concrete roof in planks of the building.

In an interview with WCBS-TV, Jennifer Lister, a member of the Roslyn Landmark Society, said she was witnessing an important moment in the history of the place: “Finding a piece of history is truly a treasure.” She also stated that she is considering placing another capsule before finishing the restoration process.

Related news

Stockholm mother arrested for holding son in prison for decades in apartment

World kenyan -
Police searched the apartment Image: EPA Swedish police have arrested an elderly woman suspected of keeping...
Read more

Woman has hallucinations after eating sushi bought five days before

World kenyan -
Woman was diagnosed with a worm on her body, responsible for symptoms presented Image: Getty Images / Tetra images RF...
Read more

76 nuns diagnosed with covid-19 in German monastery

World kenyan -
A total of 76 Catholic nuns contracted covid-19 in a Franciscan convent in Germany Image: Pexels / Ane_Hinds ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

‘Nilizaa na wewe?’ Pastor Ng’ang’a rudely bashes women seeking his financial...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial city pastor Maina Nga'ng'a has been trolled in the past for some of the rude responses he gives his congregants despite being a...
Read more

Bungoma Deputy Governornor assaulted by youths at Wetangula’s event

News Tracy Aime -
Youth in Bungoma County roughed up Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani during the funeral of Bungoma Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson, Jane Wachiye. Mr Kibanani angered the...
Read more

How Apple wants to change US law against forced Uyghur labor

Tech news kenyan -
The New York Times just published Apple's petty arrangements with Uyghur forced labor. And it's not glorious. It seems difficult to reconcile ethics...
Read more

Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for...

football kenyan -
Twists and turns match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the...
Read more

Chinese probe Chang’e 5 lands on the Moon successfully

World kenyan -
Chinese probe Chang'e 5 lands on the Moon successfully Image: CLEP BEIJING, DEC 2 (ANSA) -...
Read more

Student commits suicide in police cell

News Tracy Aime -
A 19-year-old student ended his life after officers locked him inside a police cell at Kilibwoni Police Post. Meshark Kiprop, a student at  Ndubeneti Secondary...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke