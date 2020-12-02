103-year-old capsule is found in a New York landmark; Look

Capsule buried in 1917 was found in a historic building in the USA Image: Reproduction / YouTube / CBS New York

While working to restore a landmark in the state of New York, in the United States, crew members found a capsule, which had been buried for approximately 103 years. In it were found two letters from men who did the same restoration process, in addition to four rare coins.

The Roslyn Landmark Society said the men were restoring the Roslyn Grist Mill, a building built by the Dutch in the 18th century, and that they found the capsule buried in the concrete. It was installed in 1917 and the coins found are two from 1863 – one from the American Civil War – one from 1881 and the other from 1905.

The two letters were written in different languages. One in English, the other in Italian. The first is by Stephen Speedling, who had a carpentry shop nearby. The second, in turn, is by Romolo Capparrelli, in which he identified himself as the person who designed the concrete roof in planks of the building.

In an interview with WCBS-TV, Jennifer Lister, a member of the Roslyn Landmark Society, said she was witnessing an important moment in the history of the place: “Finding a piece of history is truly a treasure.” She also stated that she is considering placing another capsule before finishing the restoration process.