12-year-old ‘genius boy’ accepted to renowned U.S. university

Caleb Anderson, an American prodigy who was accepted at the Georgia Institute of Technology at age 12 Image: Playback / Facebook

Considered a genius and a prodigy, young Caleb Anderson was admitted at the age of 12 to the Georgia Institute of Technology, a renowned American university and research center. The boy will be the youngest student to take the aerospace engineering course at the institution.

Still, the young boy became a rather modest pre-teen. “I’m not very smart, I just pick up information quickly,” he swears, in an interview with CBS’s This Morning Program.

The boy’s intelligence, which brought him to the university, has always been with him. When Caleb was a 4-week-old baby, for example, he was already able to imitate his mother’s speech; at the age of 2, the boy was already reading the United States Constitution and attending the first year of elementary school; at age 3, he was accepted into Mensa International, the oldest and largest high IQ society on the planet.

Currently, Caleb speaks three other languages ​​besides English: Spanish, French and Mandarin. He finished high school at the age of 11 and told the television program that he used to be left out by older students.

“The kids over there [da escola] they despised me, they treated me as if I were an anomaly, “said the boy, who had already started an aerospace engineering course at Chattahoochee Technical College, even before he was accepted in Georgia.

With his newest achievement, Caleb dreams of one day getting an internship with Elon Musk, the CEO of Space X and founder of Tesla. The prodigy has the full support of parents, who are not scientists, but want their child to have a positive university experience and also learn important life lessons.

The boy’s mother, Claire, is a master of education; his father, Kobi, is a salesperson in the IT (Information Technology) area. “We want to make sure that when he is an adult, he is a great husband, a great father and a great friend,” the couple told CBS.