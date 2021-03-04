19-year-old murdered by junta becomes symbol in Myanmar

03.mar.2021 – The young protester, passionate about dance and martial arts, wore a T-shirt with the phrase “Everything is fine” on the day of her death. Image: Stringer / Reuters

Kyal Sin, 19, became in a few hours a symbol of the violence of the military junta in Myanmar.

The young protester, in love with dance and martial arts, wore a T-shirt with the phrase “Everything is fine” on the day of her death.

But in a country accustomed to bloody repression, such as in 1988 and 2007, Kyal Sin, nicknamed “Anja”, was unaware of the risks.

A few days before his death, he took the initiative on his Facebook page, communicating his blood type and giving his consent for an organ donation in case something happened.

The teenager was shot dead by security forces on Wednesday in a pro-democracy protest in Mandalay, in the center of the country.

That day, at least 38 protesters died in the deadliest incidents of military repression since the February 1 coup.

Images taken shortly before his death and posted online show Kyal Sin lying behind an improvised barricade. Then it crawls and runs for cover, while detonations sound through clouds of tear gas.

The motto of his shirt went viral on social media after the announcement of his death: “You are our heroine”, “You are already shining in the stars” and “We will continue the fight until the end”.

“Anja” voted for the first time on November 8 in the legislative elections, which were overwhelmingly won by the National League for Democracy (NLD), party of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Proudly, that day she posted a photo on her Facebook page kissing her finger with ink to show that she had gone to the polls.

“I did my duty as a citizen (…) I voted with my heart,” she wrote.

Less than three months later, the Board deposed Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging irregularities in the elections.

Kyal Sin quickly joined the civil disobedience movement, appearing on social networks with flags in the colors of the NLD and displaying the three-finger salute as a sign of resistance.

The teenager has always lived in Mandalay, where her parents have a beauty salon.

“Business was going well, she could have settled for a peaceful life, but she was very angry, she wanted to take down Min Aung Hlain,” the leader of the military junta, explains Linlae Waddy, her childhood friend.

Thousands of people attended his funeral in Mandalay on Thursday. “There will be no forgiveness for you until the end of the world,” sang the crowd in front of the coffin surrounded by flowers.

At least 54 civilians have died since the coup, according to the UN, including four minors, one a 14-year-old boy.

