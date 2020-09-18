4th in the polls, self-proclaimed president of Bolivia gives up on running for elections

Self-proclaimed President of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, during a press conference at the Quemado Palace, the seat of the government, in La Paz Image: Lokman Ilhan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, 53, today announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, one month before the elections, in an attempt to prevent the victory of leftist Luis Arce, supported by former president Evo Morales.

Jeanine abandons the electoral race the day after a national survey by the Catholic foundation was released Jubileo in which she appears in fourth place, with 7% of the voting intentions, behind Arce (29.2%), ex-president Carlos Mesa (19%) and the regional civic leader Luís Fernando Camacho (10.4%).

“Today, I put aside my candidacy for the presidency of Bolivia, to take care of democracy,” said the right-wing interim president in a TV statement, in which she explained that her decision was made “given the risk that the democratic vote would divide between several candidates and that, due to this, MAS ends up winning the election “, on October 18th.

Surrounded by her running mate, businessman Samuel Doria Medina, and other political allies, Jeanine called for union against MAS, whose candidate ranks first in opinion polls. “If we don’t come together, Morales comes back, democracy loses, dictatorship wins,” he said.

The interim president took office in November 2019, following Morales’ resignation due to a social upheaval.