Home World World 4th in the polls, self-proclaimed president of Bolivia gives up on running...
World

4th in the polls, self-proclaimed president of Bolivia gives up on running for elections

By kenyan
Self-proclaimed President of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, during a press conference at the Quemado Palace, the seat of the government, in La Paz Image: Lokman Ilhan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, 53, today announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, one month before the elections, in an attempt to prevent the victory of leftist Luis Arce, supported by former president Evo Morales.

Jeanine abandons the electoral race the day after a national survey by the Catholic foundation was released Jubileo in which she appears in fourth place, with 7% of the voting intentions, behind Arce (29.2%), ex-president Carlos Mesa (19%) and the regional civic leader Luís Fernando Camacho (10.4%).

“Today, I put aside my candidacy for the presidency of Bolivia, to take care of democracy,” said the right-wing interim president in a TV statement, in which she explained that her decision was made “given the risk that the democratic vote would divide between several candidates and that, due to this, MAS ends up winning the election “, on October 18th.

Surrounded by her running mate, businessman Samuel Doria Medina, and other political allies, Jeanine called for union against MAS, whose candidate ranks first in opinion polls. “If we don’t come together, Morales comes back, democracy loses, dictatorship wins,” he said.

The interim president took office in November 2019, following Morales’ resignation due to a social upheaval.

Related news

World

Trump suggests that 2020 election results may never be accurate

kenyan -
While an expert says that vaccine against covid-19 arrives in mid-2021, Trump announces it for october Image: LEAH...
Read more
World

How busy season should lead to the use of Greek letters to name hurricanes

kenyan -
Satellite image shows formation of five cyclones at the same time in the USA, which has not occurred since 1971...
Read more
World

Peruvian President Faces Impeachment Trial

kenyan -
Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra has failed to get the Constitutional Court to comply with his request to suspend the trial...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,537FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

Without contact with males for 15 years, elderly snake lays 7...

World kenyan -
The zoo claims that asexual reproduction is uncommon, but not uncommon, in the species Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

During tributes to the victims of 9/11, Trump asks union between...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in memorial to 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania Image: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst ...
Read more

Province in Turkey sanctions those who do not wear a mask...

World kenyan -
Saraya government ordered the sentence to 65 people Image: eclipse_images / iStock Staying at home for...
Read more

Youtubers couple announce baby sex in world’s tallest building

World kenyan -
A Burj Khalifa-type ad would cost R $ 504,000, but the couple says they paid nothing Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

Protests in Colombia add up to 13 dead and 403 injured;...

World kenyan -
Acts were motivated by the case of lawyer Javier Ordóñez, 43, killed in police custody Image: Schneyder Mendoza / AFP)...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke