76 nuns diagnosed with covid-19 in German monastery

By kenyan
A total of 76 Catholic nuns contracted covid-19 in a Franciscan convent in Germany Image: Pexels / Ane_Hinds

76 Catholic nuns from the same monastery were diagnosed with covid-19 in an outbreak in Germany. The cases took place inside a convent of the Franciscan Order in Thuine.

According to the AP (Associated Press), 85 other nuns of the same religious order also underwent tests, but the results were negative.

The religious organization is still awaiting test results from 160 non-clerical workers in the monastery. Among them, nurses working in the asylum and other employees who served in the convent’s kitchen and laundry.

Even so, the mother superior who runs the place, Sister Maria Cordis Reiker, seeks optimism. “We are grateful that no one is in the hospital so far,” he told the AP.

As soon as the presence of the covid-19 outbreak inside the monastery was confirmed last week, a quarantine was imposed to prevent the spread of covid-19 and mainly protect the nuns – who are mostly elderly women and are part of the group of risk of the new coronavirus.

The butts ran a boarding school for boys and several schools, so health officials are in contact with the institutions. There is no forecast for when activities will return to normal.

In Germany, more than 1 million people have contracted covid-19 and the country has recorded more than 17,000 deaths from the disease, according to the global survey conducted by Johns Hopkins University.

