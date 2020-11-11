Home World World 80% of Americans say Biden won and reject the position of Trump,...
80% of Americans say Biden won and reject the position of Trump, points out Reuters

On the last day 3, Joe Biden won the American elections against the president Donald Trump Image: Reuters / EPA

Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 elections in the United States, after most media outlets recognize the Democrat as a winner based on its leadership in key states, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll.

Although the dispute against the current President of the United States, the Republican Donald Trump, remain unofficial in three states until Tuesday afternoon, Biden, who needed 270 votes at the Electoral College to win, had 279 votes to 214 Trump, according to Edison Research.

In the popular vote, Biden received 76.3 million votes, or 50.7% of the total, against 71.6 million, or 47.6%, of Trump.

The national Reuters / Ipsos poll, which was conducted between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday, found that 79% of adults in the United States believe that Biden won the White House. Another 13% said that the election has not yet been decided, 3% think that Trump won, and 5% say they don’t know.

The results were somewhat divided between party preferences: about six out of 10 Republicans and all Democrats said Biden was the winner.

Edison Research, which conducts exit polls for Reuters and other major news outlets, projected Biden’s victory on Saturday after he broadened his lead over Trump in the state of Pennsylvania and when he appeared to be on his way to getting the 270 electoral votes.

Trump has not yet recognized the outcome of the dispute. He declared victory prematurely, long before the votes were fully counted, and repeatedly complained without evidence that he was the victim of widespread electoral fraud.

His claims were repeated by some members of his government. Attorney General and Secretary of Justice William Barr authorized federal investigations into “substantial” allegations of electoral irregularities, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that he foresees a “smooth transition to a second term of office. Trump”.

The Reuters / Ipsos poll is part of a larger study that was conducted between last Friday and Tuesday and included responses prior to the projections that decreed Biden’s victory.

It shows that 70% of Americans, including 83% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans, trust their local electoral officials to work “honestly”.

The study also showed that 72% believe that the loser of the election must admit defeat, and 60% think that there will be a peaceful transition of power when the mandate of Trump end in January.

The Reuters / Ipsos survey was conducted online, in English, across the United States, gathering responses from 1,363 American adults, including 469 of respondents who responded to the survey between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday. The study has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 5 percentage points.

