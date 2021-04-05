9-year-old boy dies while protecting his mother from US sniper fire

A 9-year-old boy, named Matthew Farias, died protecting his mother from a sniper last Wednesday (31) during a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, United States.

In addition to the boy, who was lifeless in his mother’s arms, the shooting killed four others and two wounded. At the time of the crime, Blanca Tamayo, worked at the real estate brokerage company, Unified Homes, where the shooting occurred.

The woman suffered injuries, but survived thanks to her son’s attitude in protecting her. “My angel, he saved your mother from death,” said the child’s father, Rafael Farias, to the USA Today website. “He took the bullets for her,” he said.

The suspect in the mass shooting is Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44. The man is from the city of Fullerton, also in California, and is stable at the hospital after being targeted by police officers during his capture.

However, it is also possible that the suspect’s injuries were caused by self-inflicted shots after he committed the murders and attempted homicides.

According to channel ABC7, Aminadab arrived in a rental car and locked the gates of the commercial complex’s courtyard with bicycle locks before opening fire. Security camera footage shows the masked and armed man.

No police officers were injured during the approach to contain him. In addition to Matthew, his half-sister, Genevieve Raygoza, 28, died; the young woman’s father, Luis Tovar, 50, and an employee of Luis, Letícia Solis Guzman, 58.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer called the attack “horrific violence” at a news conference. He also said that if the suspect is convicted, he will be eligible for the death penalty based on the charges.

Matthew was the youngest victim of the mass shooting. He was a third grader at the Hoover Elementary school in the city of Santa Ana. The boy loved helping people, enjoying nature and dreamed of being an astronaut or a police officer, according to reports from family members.