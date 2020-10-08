Home World World 90-year-old cancer survivor joins wife after beating covid
World

90-year-old cancer survivor joins wife after beating covid

By kenyan
Leaving the hospital à la Rocky Balboa de Enzo after 3 weeks in hospital Image: Playback / ABC Localish

Enzo Carnaroli, 90, lives in the state of Pennsylvania, USA, the same as the famous boxer on the big screen Rocky Balboa. And, like the character of Sylvester Stallone, the 90-year-old man can be considered a great fighter.

In addition to winning a cancer diagnosed as terminal, in 2000, Enzo once again showed his willpower and “knocked out” the coronavirus. His departure from the hospital, after three weeks in hospital, touched not only the hospital staff, who made a corridor to applaud him, but also his wife, Joan, who was anxiously awaiting him.

Thrilled by the reunion, Joan extolled her husband’s joy on ABC Localish: “He’s full of life. He’s full of energy. He loves life. Only he has that charisma, that personality and, obviously, the will to fight. ” Soon after he joked and asked for a round of applause for the “Italian stallion, Rocky!”

Nurse Mariellen Patrick praised the attitude of Enzo, a member of the risk factor for old age and a history of cancer. “He was excellent, very motivated. When he came to us, he had four liters of oxygen. And seeing him today, without needing oxygen is incredible. He has come a long way.”

Glad to be returning home, Enzo left his advice to those facing the battle against the coronavirus. “Do as they say. You have to tell yourself ‘don’t give up’.”

