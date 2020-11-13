Home World World A meme has complicated the lives of women called 'Karen' in dating...
World

A meme has complicated the lives of women called ‘Karen’ in dating app

By kenyan
Sierra Schultzzie youtuber imitating a ‘Karen’ Image: Sierra Schultzzie / Twitter

Women named Karen say they are feeling hurt in relationship apps because of the meme that has gone viral in recent years and that remains strong, especially after the HIV pandemic. coronavirus and the “Black Lives Matter” anti-racist protests.

That’s because they say that they have been receiving less ‘matches’ since last year and that the engagement of accounts in the app has dropped – all due to online play.

Don’t you know what they’re talking about? In the United States, the ‘Karen’ meme represents a white, middle-class woman who abuses the privileges she has due to her economic power.

The Internet defines a ‘Karen’ as that woman who wants to speak to the manager to disparage workers and, on many occasions, is racist.

From there, the Wingman app asked women named Karen how the experience on the platform has been changing in recent months.

According to the application data, released by the Daily Mail, they received 31% less responses this year compared to 2019, and messages sent by women named Karen had 33% less feedback over the same period.

Women with other spellings of the name – like Karin, Carin, Caren – saw a smaller drop, 22%. The curious thing is that this is not restricted to app dating.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) revealed earlier this year that the name “Karen” has dropped substantially from the more popular names for babies in the United States. The name ranked # 660 on the list, the lowest since the 1930s.

Origin of the meme

As the BBC explains, the origin of the meme is uncertain, but it became popular a few years ago as a way for the black community to satirize hostility based on racism and economic class – with the ease of filming everything on cell phones, the “Karens” went viral increasingly with videos in unpleasant situations.

In the beginning, ‘Karen’ became synonymous with a specific hairstyle: short and choppy cut, thanks to Kate Gosselin, who became famous for debuting a reality show In the USA. But now it adopts several characteristics – the main one being the desire to despise people in barracados on the internet.

