A new law of the Chinese regime will force company employees to train in espionage and report their trips abroad

The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. On Monday a new regulation was announced for companies and institutions to train their staff in counter-intelligence (Reuters)

The authorities of the The Chinese regime announced on Monday a new regulation that will oblige companies and institutions to “train” their employees in intelligence matters. and that will force them to record and communicate every step they take on trips abroad. The information was published today Global Times, by one of the propaganda organs of Beijing dependent on Chinese Communist Party (PCC).

According to that official publication, the new measure allows the national security authority draw up lists of companies and organizations susceptible to “foreign infiltration”And obliges the institutes to adopt security measures to avoid such interference. In practice, it is nothing more than a new tool to control firms from different sectors of the economy and the cultural industry.

The regulation released this Monday clarifies “what, who and how“Should be protected against”foreign espionage”, In a new advance of the regime in imposing a extreme nationalism and patriotism against alleged “external threats”. The diffuser organ of the PCC also consulted a security specialist named Li Wei.

“Regulation is of great importance to improve the legal system in the protection of national security by specifying the responsibilities that companies and institutions must assume. Emphasizes that companies and institutions take precautionary measures against foreign espionage“Said the woman from the Institute of Contemporary International Relations from Beijing.

If a company is included in the list, it must adopt a series of measures to satisfy the national security authorities of the Chinese autocracy. Among them are listed training for counter-intelligence personnel and one sworn statement in which they will document all the steps they can take on business trips abroad. It is not clear whether they should also implement a similar measure in pleasure trips.

“The companies, organizations or social groups on the list assume the responsibility of implementing detailed measures against foreign espionage, including organizing their work staff to sign letters of commitment before taking office, reporting their activities related to national security, giving staff education prior to their departure abroad and interviewing staff after their return to China”, He confirmed Global Times.

Huawei, one of the favorite companies of the Chinese regime, would appear on the list of strategic companies that must train their employees in intelligence and foreign travel (Reuters)

This official media revealed a case in which a company considered strategic has already imposed this type of discipline on its employees since 2019 after a message from Chinese leaders that emphasized national security. The source, whose identity was kept confidential, stated: “Staff who travel on business to foreign countries, such as alliance countries Five eyes (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand) have been instructed to strictly report their travel destinations, agendas and meetings with foreign staff and must obtain approval from their line managers before applications are reviewed by the campus”Said the anonymous informant.

Intelligence training goes even further. Employees are trained even from seminars and films showing how they could be fooled by the “external enemy”. Companies should strengthen “education against espionage prior to a trip through seminars and short films, where cases of foreign intelligence work are shown”.

But the interviews they may have in foreign countries is not the only thing that worries the regime. For example, electrical devices – mobiles, laptops and USB drives – are key objects for intelligence agencies. Some companies have already forced the personnel who embarked to other destinations outside China to leave their electronic devices in the country and bring new ones from abroad. In this way, they say, believe they will avoid sharing potentially sensitive information with their non-Chinese contacts.

So far, the regulation released this Monday did not inform which industries and companies would begin to operate under this umbrella of “safety”. However, workers from strategic companies for Beijing such as those in the technology industry –Huawei or ZTE, by case- or the energy sector, mining, maritime transport or river dredging would be the first to appear on that list. Many of them, state or parastatal, have been working on this type of internal discipline for a long time.