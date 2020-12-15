A quarter of Americans do not want to be vaccinated against covid, research shows

Research released by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that a quarter of Americans declared that they probably or definitely would not get a vaccine against the new coronavirus Image: Adriana Toffetti / A7 Press / Estadão Content

A survey released today by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that a quarter of Americans said they would probably or definitely not get a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

The United States began its vaccination campaign against covid-19 yesterday. The first person to be immunized was a nurse from New York.

Vaccination began a day after the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States) authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in people over 16 years of age.

According to the survey, Republicans, peasants and blacks are among those who are most hesitant about being vaccinated. The survey was conducted between November 30 and December 8 and surveyed 1,676 people aged 18 and over (including interviews with 298 Hispanic adults and 390 non-Hispanic black adults).

Overall, 71% of respondents said they would definitely receive a vaccine, an 8% increase from the September survey.

Approximately one third (34%) now want the vaccine as soon as possible. Another 39% said they would wait to see how the vaccine would work for others before taking it. Nine percent would receive the vaccine only if it was needed for work, school or other activity. Twelve percent said they probably would not get the vaccine and 15% said they would definitely not be vaccinated – even if it was free and determined by scientists to be safe.

The survey found that different groups are hesitant for different reasons. Blacks, for example, were concerned about the side effects of the vaccine or the possibility of being infected by the coronavirus when taking the immunizer.

Almost one in four Republicans “does not want to be vaccinated because he does not believe that covid poses a serious threat,” Mollyann Brodie, the foundation’s executive vice president, told The New York Times.

“It will be a real challenge to undo the denial of the covid among this slice of President Trump’s political base,” she added.

The President of the United States took a long time to publicly acknowledge the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, and even put pressure on states to reopen before experts say it is safe to do so.

The country is hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic and has more than 16.5 million cases and 300,494 deaths.