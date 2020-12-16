Accused of January 2015 attacks in France are convicted

Attacks were against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket Image: Dominique Faget / AFP

A Paris court today handed down sentences ranging from four years of imprisonment to life in prison for the 14 accused in the trial for the attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket in January 2015.

Mohamed Belhoucine, who was reportedly killed in Syria and was tried in absentia, was sentenced to life in prison.

Ali Riza Polat, presented as the “right hand” of the person responsible for the attack on the Amédy Coulibaly supermarket, and the latter’s girlfriend, who also fled to Syria, were sentenced to 30 years in prison each.