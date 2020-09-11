Accused of killing George Floyd attend trial hearing

Former Minneapolis police officers indicted in George Floyd case Image: HCSO

The four former police officers accused of killing George Floyd are due to appear today at a hearing to decide the future of the case.

This will be the first time that Derek Chauvin, the white man who knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, appears in court after being charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and wrongful death.

The other three former police officers – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – are accused of helping and encouraging Floyd’s murder.

The three paid bail and are on probation, while Chauvin remains in prison.

Judge Peter Cahill will decide whether the four officers will be tried together or separated, in addition to other decisions regarding the case.

George Floyd’s death on May 25 this year generated a wave of indignation that resulted in anti-racist protests around the world.