Activists block 4 McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK

Activists at Animal Rebellion, a group that defends animal rights, today block four distribution centers from the McDonald’s restaurant chain in Britain and ask the company to make a full transition to offering plant-based foods by 2025.

According to the organization, the protesters use trucks and bamboo structures to block distribution locations in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood in an action that started during the early hours of the morning. Movement leaders say the blockade will last 24 hours and estimate that it could affect supplies at around 1,300 company restaurants in the country.

UPDATE: COVENTRY BLOCKADE REBEL. “This feels like absolutely the right thing to do. We’re in the middle of a climate and ecological emergency but we’re eating huge amounts of meat. It’s unsustainable.” Well said! 🙏💚🌍🐮@McDonaldsUK we’re waiting for your reply. #plantbased pic.twitter.com/uxmkplOCjm – Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021

Speaking to The Guardian, an Animal Rebellion spokesman, James Ozden, said the organization intends to alert the livestock industry for its participation in the global climate crisis.

“The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of deforestation in the rainforest, emitting immense amounts of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year,” he said.

“The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options are simply not good enough,” he added.

McDonald’s has yet to comment on the blockade.

With information from the Reuters agency.