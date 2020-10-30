Home World World Advance votes in the USA exceed 85 million; Texas and Hawaii...
World

Advance votes in the USA exceed 85 million; Texas and Hawaii outperform 2016 attendance

By kenyan

People follow the debate between Trump and Biden in California Image: Mario Tama / Getty Images / AFP

With only four days of the presidential campaign in the United States, more than 85 million Americans have already cast their votes, nine million in Texas, where the secretary of state’s office said today that the early vote eclipsed 2016’s total turnout.

Early voting is breaking records in the country, and nationwide attendance has already exceeded 60% of the 2016 total, according to the University of Florida Elections Project. But Texas is only the second state, after Hawaii, to exceed 2016’s total participation before election day.

Friday is the last day of early voting in several states, including Georgia and Arizona.

Texas has not voted for a Democrat for President since 1976, but opinion polls suggest Democrat Joe Biden is leading among voters who helped establish unprecedented levels of early voting. Polls also indicate that Biden is effectively tied with the Republican president Donald Trump there.

Trump he took an optimistic tone at the White House on Friday, where he addressed reporters before leaving for a campaign trip. “Texas? We’re doing great,” he said.

The team of Trump he cited his own internal analysis, according to which the president has hundreds of thousands of leading ballots among the early votes.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has a scheduled visit to Texas on Tuesday, election day.

Related news

World

Brazilian killed by terrorist went to the basilica in Nice every day, says friend

kenyan -
Simone Barreto Silva, Brazilian woman killed in an attack on a basilica in Nice (France) Image: Reproduction /...
Read more
World

Covid-19: Belgium announces 2nd lockdown after week with 100,000 new cases

kenyan -
Covid-19: Belgium announces 2nd lockdown after week with 100,000 new cases Image: Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images...
Read more
World

Trump x Biden: what changes in the post-election international scene?

kenyan -
The Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, opponents in the 2020 presidential election Image: Morry Gash and Jim Watson...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Despite this development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry...
Read more

Moses Kuria reveals why Uhuru is pushing Ruto to oppose the...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind Deputy resident William Ruto opposing the government's moves including...
Read more

Another teacher succumbs to Covid-19, KUPPET calls for schools closure

News Tracy Nabwile -
A high school teacher succumbed to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at a Nakuru hospital. This is the second teacher to succumb to the...
Read more

Kenya responds to reports of interfering with Tanzania elections

Africa Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya has responded to reports that it has interfered with the Tanzanian elections. According to an unverified report that has gone viral,...
Read more

DP Ruto’s bodyguards protect him from attack (PHOTOS)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto's bodyguards were forced to save him after a man attempted to assault him on Friday the 30th of October 2020...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke