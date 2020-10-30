Advance votes in the USA exceed 85 million; Texas and Hawaii outperform 2016 attendance

People follow the debate between Trump and Biden in California Image: Mario Tama / Getty Images / AFP

With only four days of the presidential campaign in the United States, more than 85 million Americans have already cast their votes, nine million in Texas, where the secretary of state’s office said today that the early vote eclipsed 2016’s total turnout.

Early voting is breaking records in the country, and nationwide attendance has already exceeded 60% of the 2016 total, according to the University of Florida Elections Project. But Texas is only the second state, after Hawaii, to exceed 2016’s total participation before election day.

Friday is the last day of early voting in several states, including Georgia and Arizona.

Texas has not voted for a Democrat for President since 1976, but opinion polls suggest Democrat Joe Biden is leading among voters who helped establish unprecedented levels of early voting. Polls also indicate that Biden is effectively tied with the Republican president Donald Trump there.

Trump he took an optimistic tone at the White House on Friday, where he addressed reporters before leaving for a campaign trip. “Texas? We’re doing great,” he said.

The team of Trump he cited his own internal analysis, according to which the president has hundreds of thousands of leading ballots among the early votes.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has a scheduled visit to Texas on Tuesday, election day.