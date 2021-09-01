Afghanistan. US withdrawal “not properly executed”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yaïr Lapid maintained this Wednesday that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was “probably the right decision”, but was not properly carried out.

A major US ally, Israel has yet to issue any official comment on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, where the Taliban regained power on Aug. 15.

THE withdrawal “did not happen as it should”, declared the head of Israeli diplomacy, at a press conference held in Jerusalem with foreign journalists.

“It was probably the right decision, but it wasn’t executed properly,” he continued.

US President Joe Biden reiterated on Tuesday that his decision to end the US military intervention in Afghanistan was the right one, despite strong criticism of the chaotic and bereaved civilian evacuation operations bomber who killed at least 170 people, including 13 US soldiers, outside the airport in Kabul.

The Taliban, for their part, celebrated their victory on Tuesday, August 31, after the last US soldiers left the country overnight.

According to Lapid, it is difficult to “fully understand the repercussions of this decision”, namely in neighboring countries such as Pakistan, but also Iran, the ‘number one’ enemy of the Hebrew State, which now finds itself with a “great border with an extremist Sunni country ruled by an extremist Sunni organization”.

The head of Israeli diplomacy also considered that the US withdrawal was not a sign of Washington’s growing disinterest in the region.

“I don’t think the United States is withdrawing from the Middle East and that, by the way, was part of the discussions that the prime minister [israelita] recently kept in Washington,” declared Lapid.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Naphthali Bennett, met on Aug. 27 at the White House with President Biden, for a conversation initially scheduled for the day before, but postponed due to the bomb attack at Kabul airport.