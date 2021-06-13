After 12 years of Netanyahu in power, Israel has a new prime minister

This Sunday, Israel’s Parliament approved the coalition government of new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who succeeds Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in power for about 12 years.

Of the 119 deputies present, from a Parliament of 120, 60 voted in favor of the new coalition, which comprises eight parties from the right to the left, including the support of an Arab party.

Fifty-nine deputies, the majority from Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, and from far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, opposed this new government solution for Israel.

The Israeli Parliament thus approved a vote of confidence in the “Government of change” led by radical right leader Naftali Bennett and centrist leader Yair Lapid.

“What’s happening here is basically democracy. (…) A new Government to replace the previous one, as it should be”, said Bennett, quoted by the Público newspaper, having also thanked Netanyahu for his years “of service to the country”.

The outgoing Prime Minister, on the other hand, stated that “God willing”, he will overthrow the new Government, which he considered “dangerous and leftist”, “sooner than they imagine”.

“We’ll be back soon” [“Voltaremos em breve”], shot Netanyahu at the end of the speech, in English, so that enemies would notice.

Bennett leads the Yamina formation, which managed only seven deputies in the March legislatures, but the rotation agreement The anti-Netanyahu coalition for the formation of a Government determines that he is the first to head the Executive, later ceding the position to Lapid (leader of Yesh Atid, the second most voted, with 17 deputies), who will be prime minister until 2025.

This is less than two months after having promised on television “not (…) to let Lapid become prime minister” because he is “a right-wing man” and for him “values ​​are important”.

Bennett thus announced that he would form a Government with his “friend”, because the alternative was to force the country to more elections, the fifth legislative in two years. “Or we can stop this madness”, he added.

“No one will be asked to give up their ideology, but everyone will have to postpone the realization of some of their dreams,” he said of the heterogeneous coalition government. “We are going to focus on what can be done, rather than arguing about what is impossible,” he said.

Who is Naphthali Bennett

The son of American immigrants, born on March 25, 1972, in Haifa, northern Israel, Naftali Bennett served in the elite Israeli Defense Forces unit “Sayeret Matkal”, as did Netanyahu, and then went to College of Law at the Hebrew University.

In the 2000s, he was one of the prominent figures of the “nation of startup” with his cybersecurity company Cyotta, which sold for $145 million (about €119 million) in 2005.

The following year, he made the leap into politics, joining the Likud party, in which he became the Netanyahu’s right hand man.

Two years later, Bennett leaves Likud to run for a time the Yesha Council, the main organization representing Israeli settlers in the West Bank, although the millionaire has never lived in one of the settlements considered illegal under international law.

In 2012, he assumes the leadership of the formation Lar Judaico (religious Zionism), which later joins other micro-parties to form Yamina, and since 2013 already occupied five ministerial portfolios.

The latest, that of Defense in 2020, led him at the height of the new coronavirus pandemic in Israel to organize a spectacular Army mobilization to manage the crisis.

Considered politically dead two years ago and despite the poor result in the last legislatives, Bennett managed to maneuver and become indispensable in the complex negotiations to form a government coalition.

He will be the first head of a religious government in the history of the Hebrew State, wearing the kippah and strictly respecting the Shabbat, the day of rest of Judaism, on Saturday.

“The left does not make easy compromises, when it grants me (…) the role of prime minister”, he declared at the beginning of the negotiations, who built his entire political career following the line of the hard right and in favor of “Greater Israel”.

It was with your brawny nationalist statements that Bennett managed to seduce a part of the settlers. Examples: the conflict with the Palestinians cannot be resolved, it has to be borne like “a splinter in the buttocks”; there is no Israeli occupation in the West Bank because “there was never a Palestinian state”; the “terrorists must be killed, not released” regarding Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

He promised Iran a “Vietnam” if the Islamic Republic continued, according to him, the military deployment in neighboring Syria.

But the father of four and resident in the prosperous city of Raanana (center), also clashes with the religious right because he does not prioritize the issue of the place of religion in the state and because he personifies a certain values ​​liberalism, for example on LGBT issues.

For Evan Gottesman of the US-Jewish Israel Policy Forum, Naftali Bennett has “a bespoke image for a public desperate for a legitimate replacement for Netanyahu.”