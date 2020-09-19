After 3 weeks of reopening, number of schools closed by covid-19 advances in France

Since the beginning of the school year in France, on September 1, more than 2,100 classrooms and about 80 schools have been closed due to the emergence of new cases of covid-19 among students.
The French government considers that this figure represents only 0.13% of the approximately 60 thousand schools in the country, but the cases of school closings continue to increase daily, following the resumption of contamination by the new coronavirus in the country.
The pandemic “is again very active in France,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran on Thursday.
In the span of a week, 1,200 diagnoses among students were counted, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Wednesday (9/16).
The number of new infections in France has started to increase significantly in recent weeks, after the end of the summer vacation.
This Friday (18/9), 13,200 cases were confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. It is the highest number since the end of the confinement, in mid-May. The total number of deaths, 123 in the last 24 hours, is also the highest since the end of the lockdown.
At the same time, France has also considerably increased the number of tests to detect the new coronavirus: 1.2 million this week, against 300,000 weekly tests in July.
As in Brazil today, there have also been major discussions in France about whether schools should reopen in the current pandemic context.
French elementary school students had already progressively resumed face-to-face classes since mid-May, after two months of strict confinement, to conclude the school year ended in July.
In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro recently reiterated his criticisms of the closure of schools. “We are the country with the highest number of lockdown days in schools. This is absurd,” he said at the event that made General Eduardo Pazuello effective as Minister of Health on Wednesday.
In his last weekly live on Thursday, the Brazilian president blamed the teachers’ unions, which would, according to him, integrate the radical left. For Bolsonaro, they would prefer to stay at home without working, collaborating so that students do not get back to school.
Guide for schools
At the end of August, the French Ministry of Education published a guide with a health protocol to be followed if there are confirmed cases of covid-19 in educational establishments and warned that schools could “close overnight” if necessary.
The main objective of the health protocol for education is to react within 48 hours when someone has symptoms.
The person is isolated if the test is positive and there is also a screening of close contacts, with risk of having contracted the disease.
In general, if there are more than three confirmed cases at the school, it is completely closed, although there is no set number for this. The assessment of the partial or total interruption of the establishment’s activities is made on a case-by-case basis.
The French government emphasizes that its strategy is to avoid the total closure of schools, as the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, said.
Despite the acceleration of the pandemic after the return to school, the French authorities decided to simplify the health protocol in preschools, primary classes and daycare centers. Systematic screening of contacts of children with symptoms will only be done if there are three or more of them who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
According to Health Minister Olivier Véran, children at this age have little chance of becoming infected with each other or of infecting adults and are also at little risk of developing severe forms of the disease.