After Capitol violence, Trump faces requests for removal and exodus of auxiliaries

After violence on Capitol Hill, Trump faces requests for removal and exodus of auxiliaries Image: Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP

US President Donald Trump on Thursday faced mounting demands for his dismissal and an exodus of government members, the day after a crowd of his supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol in a brutal attack on American democracy .

Although Trump has only 13 days left in his term, there were several demands for his dismissal, including from leading Democrats in the Senate and House and a Republican parliamentarian. Congress formally certified Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Thursday, despite objections from some Republican lawmakers.

Members of Trump’s cabinet and allies of the Republican president discussed invoking a clause in the U.S. Constitution to remove him from office, a source familiar with the situation said.

Meanwhile, a growing number of White House advisers have resigned, including envoy Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff, and top adviser on Russia, Ryan Tully. More exits were expected soon.

O Facebook, a major social media platform for Trump, has also said it will ban Trump posts until Biden takes office on January 20.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer called for the immediate removal of Trump on the basis of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows cabinet members to remove a president who appears incapacitated. At least one Republican and 19 Democrats in the Chamber of Deputies also defended this measure.

“What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an uprising against the United States, prompted by the president,” Schumer said in a statement. “This president should not be in office for another day.”

“If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to act, Congress must meet again to remove the president,” he added.

The Democratic-led House approved the impeachment of Trump in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction by Congress after the president pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden, but the Senate, controlled by Republicans, voted in February 2020 for keep you in charge.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump.

“All indications are that the president has lost his way, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself,” said Kinzinger in a video he posted on Twitter.

A source familiar with the situation said the 25th Amendment effort was unlikely to get anywhere. Most Republicans in Congress showed little interest in putting pressure on the cabinet to do so.

Trump promised in a morning statement an “orderly transition” before Biden’s inauguration, in part to prevent more employees from leaving. However, Trump continued to falsely repeat that the election was stolen from him.

Trump also did not condemn the violence that unfolded after he encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol, despite calls from senior members of his government.