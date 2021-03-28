After DNA examination, man is arrested for murder in 1979 in the USA

Colorado state police officers today arrested a man for a 1979 murder.

James Herman Dye, 64, will answer for the murder of Evelyn Kay Day – she was beaten, raped and strangled with her own jacket cord at the age of 29.

Day was a tutor in a laboratory at the local community college. She was last seen by a student at around 10 pm on November 26, 1979, while leaving the workplace.

The next day, Evelyn’s husband realized that she had not come home, and called the police. Her body was found in her car by two co-workers.

At the time, investigators managed to collect the DNA of the culprit, but only now has the detective responsible for the unsolved cases managed to find a compatible record in the national database.

Dye was studying in a building near the laboratory where the victim worked. He also already had an extensive criminal history: between 1977 and 1987, he was arrested four times for sexual abuse – two times, the victims were children.