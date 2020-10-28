After leaving Brazil, US veto leaves WTO without direction

Portrait of Roberto Azevedo from the back Image: AFP via BBC

The American government has announced that it will not accept Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new WTO director general. The name of the African woman was presented as the proposal that gathers the largest number of supports, including all Europeans. But the White House revealed on Wednesday that it will veto its name.

The choice of the new direction was forced to be made after the Brazilian Roberto Azevedo decided to anticipate his departure from the WTO command by one year. He officially explained that he made the decision to “facilitate” the search for the new director and prevent, in 2021, a ministerial conference and its agenda of agreements from being affected by the election.

But if that was the goal, her decision to leave the scene ahead of time did not bring the expected result for the time being, and now the WTO is going through a delicate moment that can throw it into historic limbo. The Nigerian competes against South Korean Yoo Myung-hee, the US favorite.

After consultations with all member states, a committee within the WTO decided that the name that gathered the most support was Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who in fact even has US citizenship.

At 66 years of age, she was a director of the World Bank and was part of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. In her home country, she was finance minister and was known for having convinced George W. Bush to forgive a billionaire debt. Most recently, she served on the board of Twitter Inc.

But his view considered to be too close to internationalists would go in the opposite direction of the White House’s thinking. In addition, Washington said it did not agree with the way in which the process was conducted.

Over the past few months, Trump has attacked the WTO, claiming that its decisions hurt American interests. One of the consequences of this attitude was to dismantle the entity’s appeal body, a kind of Supreme Court of world trade.

The effort within the WTO was to choose a new name before the American elections next week. But, faced with the impasse, a new meeting will be organized for November 9th. Until then, the hope is that there is already a political definition in the United States.

Meanwhile, in the corridors and internal emails of the WTO, Azevedo’s departure remains the subject of comments. The Brazilian took over as vice president of PepsiCo the day after he left the WTO on 31 August. In the following weeks, his new profile on social media is used to sell products of the multinational, including to advertise on how to make a drink win more bubbles.

In an email that was widely circulated among WTO members, an official ironicly suggests that machines be placed in the aisles to sell some of the products offered on social media by the former director. Among them, the gazpacho of a brand acquired by PepsiCo.