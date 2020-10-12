After medical clearance, Trump press for face-to-face debate

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, takes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

After doctors released Donald Trump to resume their campaign activities this Sunday (10), the committee of the US president and the White House began to push for a face-to-face debate between the president and his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, after the Republican refused to last week participate in a virtual clash. The information is from the American CNN.

“The president is ready to participate in debates and his doctors have released him to participate in public events. There is no more risk of transmission, so it would be great if the debate were rescheduled by the commission,” said the White House deputy director of communication today. . The American government did not, however, clarify the dates of the Trump.

The committee that organizes the debates of the presidential election of the United States canceled the next event, that would happen on October 15, in Miami. The commission had proposed that Trump and Biden to have a virtual debate, but Trump he claimed he was cleared to travel and refused to participate in a debate that was not in person.

Last-minute efforts for the face-to-face meeting show that the decision not to face Biden for just over four weeks before the end of the elections may be risky for Trump. The Democrat is ahead of the candidate for re-election in the polls.

Sought by CNN this Sunday, the committee organizing the debates did not respond.