Home World World After medical clearance, Trump press for face-to-face debate
World

After medical clearance, Trump press for face-to-face debate

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, takes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

After doctors released Donald Trump to resume their campaign activities this Sunday (10), the committee of the US president and the White House began to push for a face-to-face debate between the president and his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, after the Republican refused to last week participate in a virtual clash. The information is from the American CNN.

“The president is ready to participate in debates and his doctors have released him to participate in public events. There is no more risk of transmission, so it would be great if the debate were rescheduled by the commission,” said the White House deputy director of communication today. . The American government did not, however, clarify the dates of the Trump.

The committee that organizes the debates of the presidential election of the United States canceled the next event, that would happen on October 15, in Miami. The commission had proposed that Trump and Biden to have a virtual debate, but Trump he claimed he was cleared to travel and refused to participate in a debate that was not in person.

Last-minute efforts for the face-to-face meeting show that the decision not to face Biden for just over four weeks before the end of the elections may be risky for Trump. The Democrat is ahead of the candidate for re-election in the polls.

Sought by CNN this Sunday, the committee organizing the debates did not respond.

Related news

World

The grandmothers who are irritating the far right in Germany

kenyan -
Grupo Vovós against the Extreme Right has been present in protests in defense of democracy Image: Clarissa Neher ...
Read more
World

Twitter ‘hides’ post from Trump that violates covid-19 rules

kenyan -
Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP Twitter hid today another publication from the President of the...
Read more
World

The mystery of low coronavirus mortality in India

kenyan -
24.jul.2020 - Health professional wearing protective clothing tests a boy in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic in Ahmedabad,...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

After Trump test positive, Biden will take coronavirus

World kenyan -
Biden and Trump participated in a debate on TV last Tuesday Image: Disclosure / Democratic Party ...
Read more

After Trump test positive, Biden will take coronavirus test

World kenyan -
Biden and Trump participated in a debate on TV last Tuesday Image: Disclosure / Democratic Party After President Donald Trump having contracted covid-19, Democratic White...
Read more

Did you check the camera? Mother walks naked in son’s...

World kenyan -
Boy did not know what to do when told by the teacher Image: Twitter / @ mufaa6 ...
Read more

Russian opposition leader Navalny blames Putin for poisoning and promises to...

World kenyan -
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses for photo sitting on bench Image: SOCIAL MEDIA Kremlin critic Alexei...
Read more

Trump announces having tested for covid-19 after advisor tests positive

World kenyan -
Donald Trump wear mask in public Image: ALEX EDELMAN / AFP Washington, 2 Oct 2020 (AFP)...
Read more

United Kingdom registers over 14,500 cases of infection with the new...

World kenyan -
29.jun.2020 - People walk in Leicester, England, amid the pandemic of the covid-19 Image: REUTERS / Carl Recine...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke