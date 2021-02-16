After problems with Trump, NATO leader proposes to reform Atlantic alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Image: JOHANNA GERON

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will present reform plans this Wednesday (17.02) to modernize the alliance after four years of friction with Washington and to face important challenges, such as China’s military rise and Russia as an opponent.

After rhetorical confrontation between Washington and its allies during Donald Trump’s presidency, Stoltenberg will present eight areas where NATO could modernize in the medium term, from its stance on climate change to more sustainable financing of military operations, said two officials from high ranking to Reuters.

The reform proposals, which NATO leaders are expected to debate at a summit in Brussels planned later this year, aim to convince Trump’s successor Joe Biden to firmly support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and appease frustrated allies with the that they say is the alliance’s failure to coordinate politically.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in late 2019 that NATO was “experiencing brain death” after alliance member Turkey launched an offensive against US-backed rebels in Syria.

“We have a unique opportunity to re-energize and strengthen the transatlantic link,” Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday, referring to the reform process as “NATO 2030”.