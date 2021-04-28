After the death of the dictator of Chad in combat, the protests against the military junta chaired by his son left two dead

Members of the security forces patrol the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, following the death on the battlefield of President Idriss Deby in N’Djamena, Chad, on April 26, 2021. REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra

At least two people died and several were injured today in the protests in Chad against the seizure of power by the Transitional Military Council (CMT), created a week ago after the death of President Idriss Déby, confirmed the Prosecutor’s Office.

A 21-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Moundou, the second city of Chad located in the south of the country, in which hundreds of young people took to the streets, said the prosecutor of the Republic, Youssouf Tom, according to the local media Alwihda Info.

In N’Djamena, the capital, another person was killed “killed by the protesters” when they “attacked a bus”, assured.

The opposition and civil society organizations called for a peaceful mobilization on Tuesday to demand the return to constitutional order after the military took power on the 20th and dissolved the Constitution, the Government and the Parliament.

Idriss Deby. EFE / EPA / OPEN SULTA / File



The Chadian Convention for the Defense of Human Rights urged this Monday in a statement to go out “en masse to say no to the takeover of the Chadian State by the CMT, an illegal and illegitimate body endorsed by France that intends to impose a new military dictatorship on the Chadians”.

On Monday, the Chadian Minister of Public Security, Souleyman Abakar Adoum, signed a decree prohibiting marches and public demonstrations without the prior agreement of the authorities.

The Chadian Army confirmed on the 20th the death of Déby in combats against the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). Then they repealed the Constitution, dissolved the Government and Parliament, and declared a fourteen-day national mourning, although political parties and unions rejected this takeover.

He also announced the creation of the CMT, chaired by a son of the deceased, General Mahamat Idriss Déby, 37, who in the so-called “Transition Letter” is listed as the President of the Republic, Head of State and head of the Army.

Mahamat Idriss Deby, son of the late President of Chad, Idriss Deby, attends his father’s state funeral in N’Djamena, Chad, on April 23, 2021. Christophe Petit Tesson / Pool via REUTERS

The CMT will run the country for the next 18 months before an eventual call for elections.

The African Union last week expressed its “grave concern” over the creation of the CMT and called for a reestablishment of constitutional order and the handover of power to the “civil authorities.”

The French President, Emmanuel macron, on Tuesday urged the military junta of Chad to initiate “a democratic transition” instead of “a succession” to the late President Idriss Déby.

French President Emmanuel Macron. EFE / EPA / Thibault Camus / POOL



“I will be very clear: I supported the stability and integrity of Chad when I was in N’Djamena. I am in favor of a peaceful, democratic and inclusive transition, I am not in favor of a succession ”, stressed Macron.

He also stressed that “France will never be at the side of those who form that project” of succession to Déby and reiterated that the beginning of a national political dialogue “open to all” is “the condition of our support.”

Déby, who had ruled Chad for 30 years after overthrowing ex-dictator Hissène Habré in a coup, died of injuries sustained in combat on April 19, the same day he was proclaimed the winner of the April 11 presidential elections. , with 79.32% of the votes.