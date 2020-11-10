After the indulgence of Trump, Saudi Arabia faces Biden’s firmness

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, candidates and president and vice president for the Democratic Party in the USA Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP

President-elect Joe Biden pledged during his election campaign to turn Saudi Arabia into an outcast for its human rights violations, but analysts believe the kingdom has diplomatic weapons to avert an open crisis with the United States.

The defeat of Donald Trump exposes the kingdom and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to American questioning for the authoritarian aspects of his policy and the controversial intervention in the Yemen war, experts say.

During the government Trump, the United States refrained from criticizing Salman when its responsibility was questioned in the scandal of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in addition to the arrest of opponents of the regime.

Joe Biden, however, accused Trump, whose son-in-law Jared Kushner has personal ties to the Crown Prince, for having given Riyadh a “blank check”.

The current president-elect has campaigned to request explanations from Saudi Arabia about Khashoggi’s assassination in 2018, as well as the sale of weapons during the war in Yemen, even threatening the country to make him an “outcast”.

However, analysts believe that relations between the two countries are unlikely to change, as they have common interests in the “fight against terrorism” and the stability of the oil market.

According to experts, Biden may need Riyadh on issues such as fighting Iran’s influence in the region and the resurgence of Islamic State, as well as being an important customer for the American military industry.

“The Biden government will certainly take a tougher line on human rights, but it is unlikely to abandon collaboration with Saudi Arabia,” David Rundell, a former US diplomat who worked in Riyadh, told AFP.

Politics or rhetoric?

Riyadh gives the impression of distrusting the promise to relaunch the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement, a strategy promised by Biden in contradiction to the unilateral withdrawal decided by Trump in 2018.

“Biden needs Saudi Arabia to aggregate the region’s adherence to various issues, such as the new agreement with Iran, the fight against terrorism or relations between Israelis and Palestinians,” summarized Saudi analyst Ali Shihabi.

The next president expressed his support for the agreements to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including Bahrain. An agreement that certainly would not have been possible without the approval of Prince Salman, which could be used in a possible negotiation.

Despite everything, people close to Saudi prisoners have high hopes in Biden, “it is time for the United States to restore international order and for Prince Salman to be held responsible for human rights violations in Arabia,” Walid Al Hathlul, brother of AFP, told AFP. militant Loujain Al Hathlul, arrested two years ago.

“Everything will depend on the political hostility, and not on the rhetoric, that the Biden government has with Saudi Arabia,” said Cinzia Bianco, an analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.