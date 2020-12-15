After victory, Biden will call on Americans to ‘turn the page’

24.nov.2020 – President-elect of the United States Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington Image: Chandan Khanna / AFP

The Electoral College ratified Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election on Monday, an opportunity that the Democrat will take advantage of to call on Americans to “turn the page”, despite Trump’s refusal to admit defeat .

Unsurprisingly, the large voters (delegates) gathered this Monday across the United States to formalize the result of the November 3 election confirmed Biden’s victory, which on January 20 he will take over as the 46th American president.

This mere formality took on unusual nuances this year, due to Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.

With the numerous delegates from California, where Biden won by 63% of the vote, the Democrat easily surpassed the figure needed to reach the White House, established at 270 votes at the Electoral College.

Biden, former vice-president of Barack Obama, has planned to deliver a speech at 7:30 pm local time (10:30 pm Brasília time) in his political stronghold in Delaware to celebrate this last step, which definitively enshrines his victory and what, according to him, is a proof of the “strength and resilience” of American democracy.

“In this battle for the soul of the United States, democracy prevailed … The integrity of our elections remains intact,” says Biden, clearly referring to Trump’s refusal to accept defeat.

According to excerpts from the speech, the Democrat will also make an appeal to “turn the page”, reiterating his usual request for unity and reconciliation.

Voting at the Electoral College, which is broadcast live on many networks, is generally nothing more than a formality, but with Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat, his allegations of wrongdoing and the legal battle he waged in several states – to no avail – to contest the results increased media interest.

On Monday, the Trump campaign suffered another setback in Wisconsin after the country’s highest court rejected a demand to reverse Biden’s narrow victory in this state.

The Supreme Court itself – which has a conservative majority thanks to Trump’s appointment of three judges – on Friday refused to even consider two demands from Republicans.

The results of the November 3 election have already been certified by the 50 American states, as well as the District of Columbia.

The Democrat won with 81.3 million votes, 51.3% of the votes cast, against 74.2 million (46.8%) of the Republican.

But in the United States, the president is decided by indirect universal suffrage, and each state has a set number of large voters (or delegates) based on the size of its population.

Biden is on track to total 316 votes against Trump’s 232, out of 538 electoral college delegates. To win, you need at least 270.

“I hope you can see me smiling behind the mask,” said Democrat Nancy Patton Mills in Pennsylvania, who presided over the state vote.

Most delegates are people unknown to the public, but there are also personalities, such as former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who voted in New York.

Hillary – who won the popular vote in 2016 but had fewer voters than Trump at the Electoral College – said on Twitter that she does not believe in this system, but is nonetheless proud to have voted for Biden.

“I think we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president according to who is the winner of the popular vote,” he said.

Unrecognized by Trump

Although cases of “unfaithful voters” who voted for a candidate who did not win in their state have been reported in recent years, the number has never been enough to alter the outcome of an election.

Many Republican congressmen support Trump’s allegations of fraud, but some would be willing to acknowledge Biden’s victory after the result was ratified by the Electoral College.

However, Trump is not expected to acknowledge defeat, but neither is he refusing to leave the White House. You will probably avoid meeting Biden in the traditional pose together.

Over the weekend, when asked in an interview on Fox News, he would attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20, as required by the protocol and centuries of tradition, Trump just responded: “I don’t want to talk about this.”

Some Trump allies speculated about the possibility of contesting the result on January 6, when Congress will formally validate the Electoral College vote.

Although the chances of success of this initiative are practically nil, this would be another example of the scenario of deep division in which Biden will start his presidency.

In a sign of a change in the winds, support for Trump from The Wall Street Journal team was shaken and this Monday, in its editorial, the financial newspaper asked him to “turn the page.”

“Legal remedies are already over, and he and the rest of the Republicans can help the country and themselves by recognizing the results and turning the page,” said the editorialists.