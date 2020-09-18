Home World World Agreement for TikTok to Avoid U.S. Ban Remains in Limbo
World

Agreement for TikTok to Avoid U.S. Ban Remains in Limbo

By kenyan
Representative TikTok logo Image: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Washington, 18 Sep 2020 (AFP) – As the deadline set by President Donald approaches Trump to avoid banning TikTok, negotiators rush to find a new ownership structure for the popular video app that can be accepted in both the United States and China.

This week, an agreement seemed to take shape that would allow Oracle, based in Silicon Valley, to be the American technology partner of TikTok to dispel Washington’s concerns that the platform could be used for spying by the Chinese government.

The details of the negotiation, however, are not clear. Some reports say that Oracle would become a minority shareholder in the application, and that the Chinese parent company ByteDance would retain majority control.

A national security panel from the United States government reviews Oracle’s proposal, while Republican lawmakers warned against accepting an agreement that keeps the application under the control of the Chinese company.

“We will make a decision soon,” he declared Trump on Thursday, the day after saying he was undecided and still considering the national security implications of any new structure for the application, which has an estimated 100 million users in the United States and about a billion worldwide.

– Difficult agreement – Some analysts said that it seems difficult to work out an agreement that can allay concerns in both countries about security, algorithms and other key technologies used by TikTok.

“It looks like a zero-sum game, in which China and the United States want the benefits of intellectual property and security, but there is no way that both parties shared that,” said Betsy Cooper, director of the Aspen Institute’s Technology Policy Center and former National Security officer.

Cooper explained that the deal for Oracle to host data as a minority shareholder “does not appear to address security concerns” raised by Trump and other American officials.

James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that Oracle may still obtain approval for the deal, but that changes may be required.

“If they can come up with a good package of security measures, that will help,” said Lewis. “It is an easier sale for Oracle if ByteDance becomes a minority shareholder.”

Six US Republican senators said in a letter sent to Trump this week that “any agreement between an American company and ByteDance should ensure that TikTok’s operations, data and algorithms in the United States are completely beyond the control of ByteDance or any Chinese state-controlled actor, including any entity that may be required by Chinese law to deliver or give access to US consumer data. “

Trump threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if an agreement is not reached before September 20, in the last battle between the two countries for technology.

The possibility of China vetoing any American agreement makes the TikTok situation even more complex.

bur-rl / st / bfm / mps / am

Related news

World

Former White House employee supports Joe Biden and makes revelations about Trump

kenyan -
Former White House employee revealed support for Joe Biden Image: Reproduction Olivia Troye, former adviser to...
Read more
World

4th in the polls, self-proclaimed president of Bolivia gives up on running for elections

kenyan -
Self-proclaimed President of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, during a press conference at the Quemado Palace, the seat of the government, in...
Read more
World

Trump suggests that 2020 election results may never be accurate

kenyan -
While an expert says that vaccine against covid-19 arrives in mid-2021, Trump announces it for october Image: LEAH...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,537FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

Without contact with males for 15 years, elderly snake lays 7...

World kenyan -
The zoo claims that asexual reproduction is uncommon, but not uncommon, in the species Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

During tributes to the victims of 9/11, Trump asks union between...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in memorial to 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania Image: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst ...
Read more

Province in Turkey sanctions those who do not wear a mask...

World kenyan -
Saraya government ordered the sentence to 65 people Image: eclipse_images / iStock Staying at home for...
Read more

Youtubers couple announce baby sex in world’s tallest building

World kenyan -
A Burj Khalifa-type ad would cost R $ 504,000, but the couple says they paid nothing Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

Protests in Colombia add up to 13 dead and 403 injured;...

World kenyan -
Acts were motivated by the case of lawyer Javier Ordóñez, 43, killed in police custody Image: Schneyder Mendoza / AFP)...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke