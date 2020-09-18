Agreement for TikTok to Avoid U.S. Ban Remains in Limbo

Representative TikTok logo Image: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Washington, 18 Sep 2020 (AFP) – As the deadline set by President Donald approaches Trump to avoid banning TikTok, negotiators rush to find a new ownership structure for the popular video app that can be accepted in both the United States and China.

This week, an agreement seemed to take shape that would allow Oracle, based in Silicon Valley, to be the American technology partner of TikTok to dispel Washington’s concerns that the platform could be used for spying by the Chinese government.

The details of the negotiation, however, are not clear. Some reports say that Oracle would become a minority shareholder in the application, and that the Chinese parent company ByteDance would retain majority control.

A national security panel from the United States government reviews Oracle’s proposal, while Republican lawmakers warned against accepting an agreement that keeps the application under the control of the Chinese company.

“We will make a decision soon,” he declared Trump on Thursday, the day after saying he was undecided and still considering the national security implications of any new structure for the application, which has an estimated 100 million users in the United States and about a billion worldwide.

– Difficult agreement – Some analysts said that it seems difficult to work out an agreement that can allay concerns in both countries about security, algorithms and other key technologies used by TikTok.

“It looks like a zero-sum game, in which China and the United States want the benefits of intellectual property and security, but there is no way that both parties shared that,” said Betsy Cooper, director of the Aspen Institute’s Technology Policy Center and former National Security officer.

Cooper explained that the deal for Oracle to host data as a minority shareholder “does not appear to address security concerns” raised by Trump and other American officials.

James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that Oracle may still obtain approval for the deal, but that changes may be required.

“If they can come up with a good package of security measures, that will help,” said Lewis. “It is an easier sale for Oracle if ByteDance becomes a minority shareholder.”

Six US Republican senators said in a letter sent to Trump this week that “any agreement between an American company and ByteDance should ensure that TikTok’s operations, data and algorithms in the United States are completely beyond the control of ByteDance or any Chinese state-controlled actor, including any entity that may be required by Chinese law to deliver or give access to US consumer data. “

Trump threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if an agreement is not reached before September 20, in the last battle between the two countries for technology.

The possibility of China vetoing any American agreement makes the TikTok situation even more complex.

bur-rl / st / bfm / mps / am