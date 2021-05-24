AirBaltic to avoid Belarus airspace after opponent’s arrest

The regional airline AirBaltic, based in Latvia, announced on Monday (24) that it will avoid Belarus airspace after it was forced to land a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius.

In it, a critical journalist from the authorities was traveling, who was arrested.

After Sunday’s incident, AirBaltic “decided to avoid entering Belarusian airspace until the situation clears up, or the authorities make a decision,” the company said in a statement.

“The safety and health of our passengers and employees is the airline’s top priority,” he stressed, adding that he will closely monitor the situation.

The company said that, in line with a recommendation from the European Aviation Safety Agency, so far two of its flights – to Ukraine and Georgia – have been diverted to avoid Belarus airspace.

Lithuania and Latvia yesterday called for all international flights to avoid flying over Belarus as a sanction to Belarusian authorities.