Airbnb owners in England prohibit guests over 100kg

Owners of a country house in Kent, England, were reported to Airbnb after announcing the property with a discriminatory rule: they banned guests weighing more than 100kg.

“People with eating disorders cannot rent, we have a 100kg limit per person,” said the ad.

Lindsay McGlone, 22, was the one who reported the couple to Airbnb. In an interview with The Telegraph, she commented, “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I couldn’t understand that someone would write such a thing.”

Airbnb removed the ad immediately, but the owners posted it again without the phrase “eating disorders”. They also added a justification for the rule: the house has “very old oak beams”.

After further complaints, the ad was removed from the platform again, as was the property profile. In a statement, Airbnb said that “discrimination has no place in our community”.

The owners, identified as Zsu and Marcus, justified themselves in a note sent to the newspaper saying they were trying to protect the house from “serious damage” caused by “larger than average” guests.

“An interested party asked about the size of the bathtub, and the width of the doors. We replied that ‘it is not suitable for guests with disabilities’. The plug went out when they rented and we had to cancel, because the house would have been seriously damaged during their stay. Understand, the photos are taken in a wide-angle lens. People larger than average are NOT ALLOWED. “