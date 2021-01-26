‘All the president’s dogs’: meet Champ, Major and other White House dogs (and cats)

The Biden family has had Champ since 2008 Image: Adam Schultz / White House

Upon moving to the White House, President Joe Biden took his two dogs, Champ and Major, resuming a long tradition of having pets in the official residence of the President of the United States.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, was the first U.S. president in more than 100 years to not own a pet.

Biden’s two German shepherds joined the president and first lady over the weekend and looked like they were at home on the White House lawn. The pair was photographed there on Sunday, a few days after their guardians moved out.

Dogs have a large fan base on social media, with tens of thousands of followers on Twitter.

“Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loves to run on the south lawn,” said a White House statement.

Meet Champ and Major and the other pets that have been to the White House.

Major was adopted by an NGO that cares for abandoned animals Image: Adam Schultz / White House

Champ and Major

Biden won Champ (short for champion, in English) as a puppy, after being elected vice president in 2008.

His wife, Jill, had promised to give him a pet after the election.

The name, chosen by Biden’s grandchildren, has a sentimental meaning.

In campaign speeches for the 2008 election, he recalled that his father said to him: “Whenever you fall, champion, get up!”

Major, who is also a German shepherd, was adopted in 2018 from a rescue NGO from the state where Biden lived, the Delaware Humane Association.

Bo and Sunny

The two dogs of the Obama family, Bo and Sunny, were of a rare breed called Portuguese Water Dog.

Then-presidential candidate Barack Obama promised his daughters a dog after the 2008 campaign, whether he won or lost.

Little Bo, who has a white chest and forelegs, was given to the girls by Senator Ted Kennedy in 2009, when the Obama family moved to the White House.

Bo (right) and Sunny (left) are of a rare breed Image: Casa Branca

Sunny, all black, was incorporated by the family in August 2013.

The two dogs became very popular, even helping with official duties.

“Everyone wants to see them and take pictures,” said Michelle Obama, when she was still first lady. “I get a report earlier this month with a request for their schedules and I have to approve their appearances.”

Buddy and Socks

Bill Clinton had a cat and dog during his presidency.

The chocolate lab, Buddy, and the cat, Socks, often fought, which made The New York Times a playful article that called Socks the nemesis of Buddy.

Bill Clinton was very attached to the dog Buddy Image: AFP

Clinton told reporters in 2000 that Buddy sometimes slept beside him when his wife, Hillary, was out.

“He’s a real friend of mine,” he said.

Hillary Clinton even wrote a book about the two pets, called Dear Socks, Dear Buddy, which includes letters from children and details about their “rivalry” and their habits.

Socks and Buddy were the Clinton family’s pets Image: Getty Images

Beazley and Barney

Among his many pets, now ex-President George W. Bush Jr. had two Scottish Terriers named Miss Beazley and Barney, who were always close to him and the first lady.

George W. Bush had several pets Image: Getty Images

The dogs appeared in videos released by the White House and Bush said that Miss Beazley was a “source of joy” and that Barney shares the love of the outdoors with him.

Yuki

President Lyndon B. Johnson’s favorite dog was an adopted dog named Yuki.

Johnson’s daughter, Luci, met Yuki at a gas station in her home state of Texas on Thanksgiving Day in 1966, according to the Presidential Pet Museum website, which compiles information about the city’s pets. White House.

Yuki was given President Lyndon Johnson as President by his daughter Image: Getty Images

Luci gave Johnson the dog as a birthday present the following year.

The duo did everything together, from swimming to office meetings.

“They shared a very significant bond that represented the American spirit: only in America could a poor country boy end up in the White House,” said the former president’s grandson once.

speaks

Among the most famous dogs in the White House is Franklin D Roosevelt’s beloved puppy, a Scottish terrier named Fala.

Fala was given to Roosevelt by his cousin in 1940. The dog’s full name was Murray, the Outlaw of Falahill, named after a Scottish ancestor

Fala gnawed a bone every morning, which was brought on the same breakfast tray as the president. He also had his own “secretary”, who answered fan letters, according to the Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.

The president had the cake in the photo below specially made for Fala’s birthday.

Speaks at her 4th birthday party Image: Getty Images