Alleged gas poisoning kills 5 elderly in Italy asylum

ROME, 16 JAN (ANSA) – Five elderly people died and seven others were hospitalized in serious condition after alleged carbon monoxide poisoning in an asylum outside Rome. The alarm was raised by an official who found the 12 individuals unconscious while arrive at the nursing home this Saturday morning (16). Among the seven survivors hospitalized are five guests and two employees. The asylum is called Villa dei Diamanti and is located in Lanuvio, in the metropolitan region of Rome. The causes of the tragedy are being investigated, but the main hypothesis is poisoning by carbon monoxide, odorless and colorless gas produced by heating systems. Over the week, health authorities in the Lazio region had detected 12 cases of the new coronavirus in nursing home, with three employees and nine elderly people. The transfer of guests to hospital wards dedicated to Covid-19 would begin on Saturday. “Our community is in mourning. With respect to the investigation, we remain waiting to understand from the investigators what happened,” said the mayor of Lanuvio, Luigi Galieti. (ANSA).