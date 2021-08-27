“Amazons of Dahomey” were the only female army. Their descendants want to immortalize them

A team of researchers is using descendants of the “Amazons of Dahomey” to put their name back in history and immortalize them.

O Kingdom of Dahomey it was an African kingdom (located in the area of ​​the present country of Benin) that existed between 1600 and 1904, when the last king, Beanzim, was defeated by the French and the country was annexed by the French colonial empire.

Dahomey was the home of an army made up entirely of women, the only one known in history. They were known as “jellyfish” or “amazons” and Dahomey was often compared to Sparta.

Nanlèhoundé Houédanou wants people to know more about these warriors. Investigators have spent decades combing through European and West African archives to draw a picture from the accounts of French officials, British merchants and Italian missionaries.

However, write the The Washington Post, a fundamental part of their existence has been forgotten over the years: their humanity.

Houédanou, 85, is one of the last people alive to have grown up with an “Amazon of Dahomey”. His grandmother was one of the feared warriors of the realm. Could remove a man’s head with a curved blade and climb a wall of thorns, guarantees Houédanou.

Still, despite the atrocities he was capable of doing, he was a “gentle” person, he argues. “She was known for protecting children”, added Houédanou.

After France conquered what is now southern Benin in 1894, the colonials dismantled the army of women warriors, opened new classrooms, and made not a single mention of the Amazons. They have been erased from history.

Now a team of Beninese researchers is working to reshape the narrative. For the past three years, they’ve been tracking Amazon descendants across the country. Finding grandchildren has proved increasingly difficult.

Little has been documented about these female warriors after the war.. What was known about them was circulated by word of mouth.

“These stories are dying with people”, said Serge Ouitona, researcher of the project. “The Amazons were powerful. They had influence. But everyone stopped talking about them after the colonial conquest”.

The researchers now want to produce a book with stories and facts about the “Amazons of Doamé” so that it can be studied in schools and so that — never again — they fall by the wayside.