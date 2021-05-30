American Airlines suspends alcohol on board after confusion on flights

American Airlines decided to extend the in-flight alcohol service suspension until September, after reports of unruly passengers aboard other airlines. The information is from NBC News.

The decision was announced in an internal memo on Saturday, the day after Southwest Airlines announced it would not resume service. This week, a Southwest Airlines passenger assaulted a flight attendant during an argument in the United States. The reason was a request for the passenger to wear a mask against the covid-19 during the flight.

In the statement, American Airlines said that “flight attendants are on the front lines every day not only ensuring the safety of our customers, but also allaying fears, answering questions and applying policies such as masks required by the federal government.”

“Last week, we saw some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft,” said the company. “Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate aggression or mistreatment of our crews.”

Airlines reported 2,500 incidents with unruly passengers in 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration announced earlier this week.

Of this number, at least 1,900 cases are related to passengers who refused to wear masks against the covid-19.