American doctor who refused to wear mask has registration suspended

05.12.2020 – Oregon Medical Council suspends registration of doctor who refused to wear mask against Covid-19

The Medical Council of Oregon, US, issued an emergency suspension of the medical record of a professional who propagated false information about the use of masks against Covid-19 and even did not use the protection. As a result, the doctor was banned from practicing medicine in Oregon as of December 3. He can appeal the decision.

According to the Oregon Medical Council, the attitudes of the suspended doctor, named Steven LaTulippe, go against “the basic principles of epidemiology and physiology and hinder the acceptance – among his patients and the general population – of one of the primary measures to significantly decrease the transmission “from coronavirus. LaTulippe had been licensed to practice medicine since 2000.

The decision to suspend the doctor lists six facts. Among them, that the doctor and his staff refuse to wear masks at work. In addition, practitioners insist that people entering the clinic remove their masks, says the Oregon Medical Council document. There is no hand sanitizer in the clinic.

The doctor “regularly tells his patients that the masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and should not be used,” the document continues. LaTulippe still recommended that his patients watch a video on YouTube with false information about wearing a mask. The doctor would have gone so far as to tell patients that wearing a mask is “very dangerous” and that it can contribute to “multiple diseases”.

“The active discouragement of mask use by patients and the non-use of mask by the team and the doctor represent a failure to take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of transmission, thus representing an unnecessary and avoidable risk for patients, staff and the doctor” says the council.

In addition, the doctor’s attitude “actively promotes the transmission of the virus”.

According to NBC News, LaTulippe had been recorded in a demonstration in support of American President Donald Trump on November 7, denying scientific facts about the coronavirus: “I want to expose what I call corona mania”.