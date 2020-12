American states sue Google for monopoly practices Image: WikiPancake / Wikimedia Commons

New York, Dec 16, 2020 (AFP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday (16) that he had filed, along with several other states, an action against the Google monopoly practices.

The legal action attributes the Internet giant to “monopolistic behavior”, “exclusionary practices” and “misleading statements”, Paxton said on Twitter in a video preceded by the message: “This Internet ‘Goliath’ has used his power to manipulate the destroy the competition and harm YOU, the consumer “.