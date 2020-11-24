Home World World Amid controversial transition, Trump attends ceremony with turkey
World

Amid controversial transition, Trump attends ceremony with turkey

By kenyan
24.nov.2020 – Trump participates in a ceremony of Free Actions at the White House Image: Reproduction

The day after the General Services Administration (GSA) authorized the start of the transition process between the Donald Trump and Joe Biden governments, the American president attended a Thanksgiving ceremony at the White House .

Without commenting on the outcome of the elections, the president made a speech recalling the White House tradition of forgiving a turkey. According to the president, the practice began in the time of Abraham Lincoln. In tradition, the president has the “power” to spare one of the two animals.

The ceremony takes place amid a controversial government transition. Even with the GSA’s endorsement and the officialization of Biden’s victory in the states, Donald Trump’s campaign has announced that it will continue to contest the results.

Without evidence, the president and staff have been accusing the American elections of fraud. Republican came to enter lawsuits over an electoral college to recount.

Earlier, in social networks, President-elect Joe Biden called for Americans to put aside partisanship. “The elections are over. We have to be together,” he defended.

