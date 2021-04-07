Amnesty denounces ‘quasi-monopoly’ of rich countries on anti-vaccine vaccines

London, 7 Apr 2021 (AFP) – Amnesty International denounced the world’s inability to control the vaccines against covid-19, at the expense of the poorest, on Wednesday (7, Tuesday in Brazil). cooperate against the pandemic, a situation that called for it to be corrected “immediately”.

In the 2020/2021 report, the NGO takes a hard look at the year of the pandemic: a general “save whoever can” that penalizes the most vulnerable and exacerbates inequalities, while increasing repression in some countries under the guise of of the health crisis.

“The pandemic shed light on the world’s inability to cooperate effectively and equitably,” Agnès Callamard, who was appointed new secretary general of the human rights NGO in late March, said in the introduction.

“The richest countries have established an almost monopoly on the stockpile of vaccines in the world, leaving the countries with the least resources to face the worst consequences for health and human rights and, therefore, the greatest economic and social upheavals,” he added.

Thus, Amnesty calls for immediate action “to speed up the production and supply of vaccines for everyone”. “This is the most basic, albeit rudimentary, test of the world’s cooperative capacity,” he said.

– Inequality increases – More than a year after the emergence of the coronavirus in China in late 2019, the world is still battling the pandemic, which killed at least 2.8 million people and officially infected around 130 million.

Far from stirring up a wave of solidarity, the epidemic has increased tensions, while disparities in vaccination are only growing.

According to the AFP count, half of the 680 million doses administered worldwide correspond to “high-income” countries, as defined by the World Bank (16% of the planet’s population), such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, while the “low-income” countries (9% of humanity) received only 0.1% of doses.

The covid-19 pandemic, the worst the planet has faced in more than a century, affects mainly rich countries. The United States and Europe alone, with about 75 million infections detected, account for more than half of all cases worldwide.

However, the disease has spread rapidly in poor countries. Amnesty International supports initiatives such as the C-TAP platform, created by WHO for the sharing of technical knowledge, intellectual property and data.

Underused, the platform could be leveraged to find new production capacities and help build additional manufacturing centers, especially in Latin America, Africa and Asia, according to the UN agency.

– Repression and marginalization -In addition to the inequality of vaccines, Amnesty points out as proof of this “save whoever can”: China’s “serious irresponsibility”, which tried to censor health professionals and journalists who tried to alert the world at the beginning of the pandemic , the decision of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, to withdraw his country from the WHO in the midst of the crisis – later revoked by his successor Joe Biden – and “insufficient measures”, such as the partial suspension of the debt service of the poorest countries by the G20.

“The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted, widening inequalities, discrimination and repression,” summoned Callamard in an interview with AFP.

“Our governments did not pass the 2020 test, our international institutions did not pass the 2020 test. What are they going to do when a major pandemic arrives? (…) What are we going to do when the climate crisis is in front of us?”, questioned.

By further marginalizing those who were already marginalized, such as women and migrants, the coronavirus also generated an increase in repression and human rights violations, Amnesty warned.

The organization highlights the growth of restrictions on freedom of expression in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Hungary, which try to silence criticisms of the crisis management, classifying them as “false information”.

The report also cites an escalation of police violence in Brazil and the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, which have been violently repressed.

He also accuses some leaders of trying to “normalize the authoritarian emergency measures” introduced to combat the covid-19 and even see them as “an opportunity to consolidate their own power”.