An underwater sculpture forest was born in Cyprus

Two hundred meters from a beach in Pernera, Cyprus, more than 93 pieces were sunk to compose an underwater forest of sculptures that will bring nature to life.

O Ayia Napa Underwater Sculpture Museum (MUSAN), in Cyprus, was commissioned by the Municipality of Ayia Napa and the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, with a budget amounting to 1 million euros.

Set in the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean off the coast of Ayia Napa, the underwater museum brings together all of the 93 works of art installed on the seabed at depths of up to 10 meters. The area on which the new museum is based consists of a flat sand channel within a marine protected area.

The sculptures still reveal a new look, but the idea is that they naturally suffer the erosion of time. Slowly, they will be at the mercy of marine life.

There are pieces that depict relatively simple trees, but also surreal art, including children menacingly pointing video cameras at an adult. According to the artist Jason de Caires Taylor, the children are there for stimulate our imagination and to remind them that the planet should once again be a safe place for everyone.

The works that represent trees, on the other hand, “are intended to attract marine life on a large scale and, as such, will develop organically”, explained the artist, cited by New Atlas.

The works were placed at various depths, “from the bottom of the sea to the surface”, and “arranged to resemble a path through a dense forest underwater”.

MUSAN has already been officially opened and is open to divers, free divers and practitioners of snorkel.

O Amathus harbor, built on the south coast of Cyprus some 2,400 years ago, is also being turned into a tourist attraction. It will be the first underwater archaeological park in the country.