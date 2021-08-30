Angie, a virtual influencer who challenges China’s beauty standards

Angie, a influencer The virtual app that appeared last year in the “Chinese TikTok” has been very successful among users, mainly due to its real features.

Angie appeared on Chinese social media last year and could be another influencer like all the others. But the truth is, this young woman isn’t even real. Angie is, according to the television network CNN, an “imperfect virtual personality”.

He wears simple clothes, doesn’t hide the pimples that occasionally appear on his face and isn’t ashamed to yawn in front of the camera. Its genuine character is echoing in Douyin, the original Chinese version of TikTok, where it already has more than 280 thousand followers.

Angie is the brainchild of Jesse Zhang, director of a Shenzhen-based computer graphics and animation company. The Chinese was looking for a way to express their creativity and thought it would be interesting to create a virtual character with imperfect features – someone who could help people relax and feel more positive about themselves.

“I didn’t think I would succeed so quickly,” Zhang admitted to CNN, considering that its popularity can be explained by its casual videos and with a calming effect. “Its features and details have a bit of ‘real life’,” he added.

Even though she is not a real person, many of Angie’s followers are already in the habit of tell how was your day in the two chats created in Douyin.

“Some fans also invite me to speak – they have some problems or are having difficulties,” said Zhang, who responds to comments every day, as if she were Angie, in her spare time.

Some followers even say that Angie can cheer them up or help them reduce stress in the face of everyday difficulties.

“The reason I like Angie is that is more realistic than a lot of real people“, told the US station one of his followers, Xiao Qi, a millennial who lives in the city of Chongqing in southwest China.

But there are also those who don’t like these real features of this influencer virtual. Some users disapprove, for example, of your wide thighs or acne marks.

According to CNN, these criticisms reflect a lot the current debate about the beauty standards in China. Although there are signs that the mentality may be slowly changing, the truth is that celebrities in this country still obey the prototype of thin women with perfect skin, which ends up conditioning the thinking of younger Chinese women.