Argentina and Mexico demand equal access to covid-19 vaccines

President of Mexico, Andres Manuel López Obrador, met in Mexico City with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández Image: AFP

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and that of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, today demanded equal access to the vaccine against covid-19, which is being accumulated by rich countries, according to them.

Fernández, who is making an official visit to Mexico, explained that in his private meetings with López Obrador he will propose that he join a proposal that Argentina will push with France in the G-20.

“The idea is to raise in the G-20 the need to declare the vaccine against covid-19 a global good in such a way that they give up intellectual rights and all countries can produce them freely,” Fernández said at a press conference with the Mexican president.

López Obrador in turn called for a more determined UN intervention to ensure that all countries have access to the vaccine because, so far, he explained, only about 80 have the immunizer and, of those 80, ten accumulate 80% of the doses.

“There are more than 100 countries that do not have a single dose of the vaccine. This is totally unfair. Where is the universal fraternity? The UN has to intervene because it looks like a vase, it is an ornament”, criticized López Obrador.

Last week, Mexico – which chairs the Commonwealth of Latin American and Caribbean States – addressed this issue at the UN Security Council with the argument that “the safety of all humanity” depends on access to the vaccine.