Argentina debates law on extraordinary taxation of large fortunes

Buenos Aires, 18 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The Argentine Chamber of Deputies is preparing to give its support early Wednesday morning to an initiative by the center-left Peronist government of Alberto Fernández for an extraordinary taxation of great fortunes, with which hopes to raise about $ 3 billion.

The bill, dubbed “tax on millionaires”, which the opposition rejects because it is “confiscatory”, has in principle the votes needed to obtain approval from the Lower House and is then expected to be debated in the Senate, several months after being presented. in Congress.

“Such is the level of concentration of wealth in a few hands that this contribution falls on less than 0.02% of the population. About half of what is collected will be contributed by only 252 people, who are at the top of the pyramid,” he said. deputy Fernanda Vallejos.

The single mandatory contribution will tax people whose declared assets exceed 200 million pesos ($ 2.35 million) with a progressive rate of up to 3.5% for assets in Argentina and up to 5.25% for assets outside the country.

It is estimated that the contribution will reach between 9,000 and 12,000 people in a country with 40.9% of its 44 million inhabitants in a situation of poverty and with an unemployment rate of more than 10%. Argentina has not yet overcome a recession that has dragged on since 2018 and has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The government hopes that the taxation of large fortunes will help to strengthen the fiscal front, after eight months in which the State has allocated millions of dollars in aid to the private sector to ease the economic effects of the restrictions imposed to combat the advance of the coronavirus. Argentina has recorded 35,000 deaths and 1.3 million covid-19 infections since March.

Peronist militants carried out caravans of vehicles and marches on foot, respecting social distance, throughout the day through downtown Buenos Aires and Congress in support of the project.

Support and rejection

The liberal opposition of Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) rejected the initiative and called it “confiscatory”, while sectors of the left anticipated its abstention.

“Argentina already has many taxes and very high tax evasion. Instead of creating new taxes, what should be done is an efficient collection of already existing taxes”, argued opposition deputy Álvaro González.

However, the ruling party has the necessary votes to guarantee approval of the bill in the Chamber of Deputies, but it will depend on allies for the Senate to make it into law.

“The opposition is looking for arguments that go against the objective of this project, they say it is a tax, but it is an extraordinary and unique contribution because of the pandemic,” said Peronist deputy José Luis Ramón, a government ally.

The business sector is also divided. Associations of large companies reject the initiative, while small and medium-sized companies welcome the project.

“The initiative will end up decapitalizing the companies that invest, produce and sustain jobs in a context of health emergency”, complained the powerful Argentine Industrial Union, although the contribution is to great fortunes and not imposed on companies.

What does the project say?

The project predicts that the contribution will be unique. It also states specific purposes for the money raised, such as small and medium-sized development and production programs, education projects and scholarships and the purchase of medical equipment.

It establishes that 20% of what is collected will be used in medical supplies for emergency health care due to the pandemic, another 20% for small and medium-sized companies, 15% for social development programs, 20% for scholarships and 25% for programs of natural gas development.

The law provides for higher rates for assets located abroad, but will provide relief for anyone who decides to repatriate them in whole or in part.

The Argentine economy has been in recession since 2018 and, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund, it will end this year with a drop of more than 11% of GDP.