Argentina extends state of health emergency until December 31

Argentina extended until December 31, the state of emergency enacted a year ago to face the Covid-19 pandemic, based on measures aimed at preventing the transmission of the new coronavirus and preventing the shortage of basic health products, among others.

The government of President Alberto Fernández put into effect the state of emergency in the country on March 11, 2020, in the face of the first cases of infection by the pathogen.

“The measures that are established in this decree are reasonable and proportional in face of the threat and health risk facing our country and are adopted on a temporary basis, to protect the health of the population, says a text stating the extension of the measures.

“The State has not only improved the capacity of care in the health system and increased the purchase of necessary inputs and equipment, but also, simultaneously, implemented measures to smooth the economic and social impact caused by the pandemic of”, completes the decree.

Travel restrictions

The decree reinforces the recommendation of travel restrictions for round trips to areas considered affected and of higher risk, in addition, it leaves the “competent authorities” the responsibility to adopt them.

The Ministry of Health, in view of the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the pandemic, may recommend the suspension or reduction of frequencies of international passenger transport services, in air, sea, river and land, as well as the suspension of destinations, given the intervention of competent authorities for the implementation “, says the text.

In March last year, Argentine borders were closed and domestic and international flights were restricted, but in the following months, air traffic returned to a certain level of normality.

Currently, those who arrive from abroad to the country need to complete a declaration on their health status and present the result of a PCR test carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure, with a negative result.

In addition, it is necessary to inform the itinerary, declare the place of residence in the country and undergo a “least invasive as possible” health exam to determine the potential risk of contagion, as well as comply with a ten-day quarantine.

Suspected cases

The resolution also details the type of ten-day isolation that must be met – until a complete diagnosis is made – for people who are classified as suspected or confirmed cases.

People who are considered “close contacts” to those who test positive, should be isolated for ten days, with the possibility of reducing it to ten, according to the recommendations of the national health authority.