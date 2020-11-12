Home World World Argentina legalizes home cultivation of marijuana for medical use
World

Argentina legalizes home cultivation of marijuana for medical use

By kenyan
Decree released cannabis self-cultivation for medical use Image: sand86 / iStock

Buenos Aires, 12 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The Argentine government has legalized the self-cultivation of marijuana for medical use and the sale of therapeutic oils in pharmacies, by means of a decree published today in the Federal Official Gazette.

This is a new regulation revising a law passed in March 2017 that authorized the medicinal use of cannabis oils, but maintained the ban on plant cultivation and the possession of seeds individually or in groups.

The decree, which is signed by President Alberto Fernández, aims to allow “timely, safe, inclusive and protective access for those who need to use cannabis as a therapeutic tool”, states the text.

With the decree, it is authorized to sell in pharmacies oils and creams produced from cannabis and personal and network cultivation for users, researchers and patients who register in the National Cannabis Program, created by the law but which was not operational.

Patients and relatives of children with serious illnesses who use cannabis oil to improve their quality of life have claimed the right to cultivate to produce their own specific oil, which they have continued to do despite being punished by law.

“Today we cry with joy because we started this fight for our children (…). We are a big family fighting for the same right, the right to quality of life. We will grow our own medicine without fear (…) We are not criminals “, celebrated the group” Mamá Cultiva “in social networks.

Cannabis oil is used for epilepsy and also as palliative therapies for pain in people with cancer, fibromyalgia and to relieve the effects of Parkinson’s, among other diseases.

The new regulation authorizes not only the importation of medicinal cannabis products, which was already allowed, although only for refractory epilepsies, but also “to acquire medicinal specialties made in the country or to purchase magisterial formulations made in authorized pharmacies”.

The State will promote the public production of cannabis for medical use and guarantee access to patients who do not have coverage for prepaid medicines or union action.

Uruguay was the first country in 2013 to pass a law that allows the cultivation of marijuana for self-consumption at home, the formation of producer clubs to plant in a cooperative and the purchase in pharmacies. Since then, several Latin American countries have made progress in similar legislation.

