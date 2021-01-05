Argentina misses 400 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine; authorities speak of sabotage Image: GettyImages

Four hundred doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus, with which Argentina started immunizing, had to be discarded after losing the cold chain, health officials said on Monday (4), who reported alleged sabotage.

“In the early hours of Monday, sabotage was recorded at the Provincial Oncology Hospital Luciano Fortabat, in the city of Olavarría, due to the loss of the 400-dose cold chain of the Sputnik V vaccine due to extremely serious events,” said the Ministry of Health. from the province of Buenos Aires in a press release.

The episode occurred in the city of Olavarría, 350 km southwest of the Argentine capital.

“A series of serious irregularities became evident: the transmission from the security camera that focuses on the freezer at 02.50 am was cut and there was no connection again. There were also strange movements around the hospital,” said Ramiro Borzi, director of the Health Region IX, with jurisdiction in Olavarría.

Borzi said he did not rule out “that it was an intentional action”.

“We were very much looking forward and we are faced with this that we are not sure what it was, whether it is a sabotage or a boycott, but we are taking legal action to advance the investigation,” he said.

Argentina began its vaccination campaign against covid-19 on Tuesday last week with the application of the Sputnik V vaccine, prepared by the Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Nikolai Gamaleya, Russia.

The campaign started simultaneously across the country and has as a priority the voluntary vaccination of health personnel.

On December 24, the first 300,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in the country, authorized “on an emergency basis” by the Ministry of Health.

Of these doses, 123,000 were distributed in the province of Buenos Aires, the largest district, where 17 million of the 44 million Argentines live and which does not include the autonomous city of Buenos Aires.

The agreement with Russia comprises another 19.7 million doses between January and February, with an option to purchase an additional five million. Sputnik V foresees a second dose, to be applied 21 days after the first.

Amid a controversy over the use of a vaccine that is in phase 3 of research, false information circulates about alleged serious adverse effects of the vaccine and it was even attributed to him the death of an Army corporal, who was not inoculated, as verified by AFP Factual.

Argentina has recorded more than 1.6 million contagions since last March and has exceeded 43,600 deaths from covid-19.