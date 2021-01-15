Argentina reaches 200,000 doses of vaccine against covid-19

Argentina reaches 200 thousand doses of vaccine applied against covid-19 Image: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

Buenos Aires, Jan 15 (EFE) .- Until this Friday, Argentina administered a total of 200,759 doses of vaccine against Covid-19, all of them from Sputnik V, made in Russia.

In a speech during the release of the morning report on the pandemic of the coronavirus, the secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzoti, recalled that the first stage of vaccination, which started in late December, consists of a total of 300 thousand doses for health workers between 18 and 59 years of age.

These workers work in intensive care units and in laboratories that handle the virus in large urban conglomerates. Then, if the goal of protecting these employees is met, the supply of the immunizer will be extended to the target population.

In this sense, today an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane will arrive in Moscow to pick up the other 300 thousand doses corresponding to the agreement with Russia, so that those who have already taken the first inoculation can receive the second. The flight will return to Ezeiza airport, in the province of Buenos Aires, this Saturday.

“Distribution will begin in coordination with jurisdictions and we will continue to work so that our country continues to take doses and we can continue to vaccinate those most at risk of complications and death. In the meantime, it is essential that we continue with care to minimize transmission,” he said. Vizzotti.

ALMOST 40 PREGNANT PEOPLE DIED FROM COVID-19 IN ARGENTINA.

During the morning report, Vizzotti also detailed that, since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,258 pregnant people tested positive for coronavirus in Argentina, 38 of whom died of the disease. This represents a lethality of 0.46%, with half of them affected by “known comorbidities”, such as diabetes and asthma.

The number of 8,258 among pregnant women represents 0.5% of the total confirmed cases in the neighboring country, which on Thursday reported 13,286 new infections and reached a total of 1,770,715. In addition, there have already been 45,125 deaths from the disease, 142 of which were confirmed yesterday.